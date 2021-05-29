Members of the Sun Prairie Alcohol License Review Board on Tuesday, May 25 reelected their previous chair and vice chair before approving 2021-22 Nightclub Licenses.
During a roughly 11-minute meeting held on Zoom, the board reelected Pam Klute as chairperson for the board and Bob Fett as vice chairperson. The Alcohol License Review Board (ALRB) consists of five members and one or more alternate members who are citizens of the city, none of whom can occupy any public office. The alternate members act with full board member power whenever any of the five members are absent, refuse, recuse or are otherwise unavailable to hear an objection.
All members are appointed by the mayor, and are subject to the confirmation of the Sun Prairie City Council, for a term of five years. The mayor appoints designated alternates subject to confirmation of the city council for a term of five years.
The city clerk, or the clerk’s designee, acts as clerk of the ALRB to keep an accurate record of its proceedings.
Nightclub licenses approved
Acting on the recommendation of Sun Prairie Police Lt. Jamie Peterson, the ALRB recommended approval of nightclub licenses for the following establishments:
Angell Park Speedway, 315 Park St.; Daly’s Bar & Grill, 1086 Emerald Terrace; Full Mile Beer Co. & Kitchen 132 Market St. #1; Prairie Lanes, 430 Clarmar Drive; The Loft Beverage Company, 132 Market St.; The Rock Sports Bar and Grill, 920 W Main St.; The Round Table, 1611 N. Bristol St.; VFW Post #9362, 349 S. Walker Way and Flavors Wine Bar, 100 E. Main St.
After some discussion, board members learned that Varsity Bar & Grill, 1205 W. Main St., did not apply for a nightclub license this year.
City ordinance 5.10.010 requires a holder of a “Class B” and/or Class “B” intoxicating liquor or fermented malt beverage license with a patron capacity of more than 100 to obtain a nightclub license from the city clerk in order to offer or allow live entertainment. An annual nightclub license costs $100 plus the cost of publication in the Sun Prairie Star.
The city requires licensed establishments seeking nightclub licenses to apply for them by April 15 and to be obtained on or before June 30 of each year or be subject to a late filing fee of $25.
Next meeting?
The board agreed to allow the city clerk’s office to schedule the next ALRB meeting as needed.