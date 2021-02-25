The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the victim of the homicide that occurred Feb. 23 in Sun Prairie. He has been identified as Shanton S. Robinson, 29, of Marshall.
A forensic autopsy was completed Feb. 25 and preliminary results confirm Robinson died from a homicidal firearm related trauma.
Sun Prairie and Madison police are currently investigating the homicide.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the SPPD said in a press release both departments are still actively trying to determine where the shooting actually occurred.
The preliminary investigation has indicated that Robinson was dropped off in front of the UW Health Union Corners Clinic at 2402 Winnebago St. in the City of Madison with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he subsequently died.
Sun Prairie police officers and detectives are currently investigating the incident along with assistance from the Madison Police Department. Cox said police are investigating and processing a crime scene in the 200 block of Broadway Drive. Cox offered no new information on Thursday morning.
“This is a very active investigation and more information will be released when available and appropriate,” Cox added.
individuals with information are asked to contact the SPPD’s Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at 608-837-6300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.