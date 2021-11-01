A dispute over a Nelson Road railroad crossing has the Town of Burke asking a judge to intervene in an order by the state’s railroad commissioner that could cost the town an estimated $350,000.
The town is pushing back with an appeal of the Office of the Commissioner of Railroads authority to order road improvements with the town entirely footing the bill of a City of Madison-devised plan.
In January, the commissioner found that the Nelson Road railroad crossing was altered without approval and ordered the town and the City of Madison to consult with the owner of the railroad, Wisconsin & Southern Railroad (WSOR), LLC., and formally petition to alter the railroad crossing.
The City of Madison provided documents that established that the crossing had been widened before September 1994, and the commissioner knew about the crossing improvements. The city also filed a motion to be dismissed as a party, arguing that it was not a municipality of interest under state statute.
The town, instead of formally petitioning to widen the crossing, proposed a plan to reduce the width of the crossing to its pre-1994 width. With the WSOR and the city not raising objection to the town’s plan and the Commissioner stayed its Jan. 15 order.
The town planned to remove the excess lanes from the crossing and intended to award a contract for the work on June 16, 2021, according to court documents.
After the City of Madison sent a letter to the commissioner inquiring about long term plans for the crossing (a portion of the Town of Burke will be annexed into the city of Madison in 2036), a joint meeting between the commissioner, the city, the town and WSOR was held on June 19 at the crossing.
The City of Madison urged that the current crossing width remains in place, and though the city claimed it was not a municipality in interest, the city submitted a proposed re-striping plan for the crossing in August. Town attorneys said the town did not have an opportunity to comment on that plan. The commissioner found that the City of Madison was a municipality in interest under state statutes and denied the motion to be dismissed as a party.
In August, the commissioner adopted the city’s plan to re-stripe the crossing, which included delineation improvements, left-turn pavement markings and additional pavements. The commissioner also ordered the town to submit plans to install a median that separates traffic traveling in opposite directions.
The commissioner ordered the town to pay for 100 percent of the costs of implementing the city’s proposal. Town engineers estimated the project costs to be $300,000-$350,000.
The petition filed by the town claims that the commissioner has no legal authority or exceeded its legal authority to order the roadway work.
The town appealed the commissioner’s decision with a petition for judicial review, filed in Dane County Circuit Court on Sept. 28. The petition is asking the judge to vacate the commissioner’s order and allow the town to remove the excess pavement from the crossing, or have the city pay the entire costs of the improvement. As an alternative, the town is asking a judge to remand the matter to a full administrative hearing.