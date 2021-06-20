The Greater Madison Metropolitan Planning Organization is seeking public input to develop Connect Greater Madison – Regional Transportation Plan 2050 during a Public Involvement Meeting scheduled online at 5:30 p.m. on June 24.
The plan provides an important framework, identifying how the region intends to invest in the transportation system to accommodate current travel demands and future growth.
The plan also will identify strategies to address important trends such as emerging transportation technologies, climate change, and the likely increase in telecommuting following the COVID-19 pandemic.
The MPO is seeking stakeholder and public input through a new plan website, regional survey and public involvement meetings.
The survey is available now through July 9th in English and Spanish and participants have the opportunity to be entered into a drawing for one of 10 $25 VISA gift cards.
The Madison Region is growing faster than anticipated. The metropolitan area is anticipated to see nearly 200,000 more people with 100,000 new jobs, by 2050. This update to the Regional Transportation Plan will act as a blueprint for the future of transportation in the Madison region to support and shape this growth.
“The Regional Transportation Plan provides the necessary framework to ensure we make smart choices about transportation investments and policies that help us achieve our shared regional goals,” said Greater Madison MPO Planning Manager/Director, Bill Schaefer.
The Greater Madison MPO develops a long-range Regional Transportation Plan that serves an overall coordination and consensus-building role in planning and programming funds for projects and operations.
The plan is updated every five years. This update will support, complement, and account for other plans, studies, and projects underway including the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission’s (CARPC) Regional Development Framework, Beltline Flex Lanes, Metro’s Transit Network Redesign and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project.
The Greater Madison MPO wants to hear from stakeholders and residents about transportation challenges, desires and priorities to inform our plan goals and priorities. The regional investment decisions we make now are key in creating a sustainable and equitable future regional transportation system.
The regional transportation system has a major influence on the regional economy, patterns of growth and quality of life.
Getting involved and having your opinion heard can take as little as 10 minutes:
• Sign up for Connecting Greater Madison Project Updates
• Complete the regional transport survey
• Register to attend the MPO's first public information meeting.
Stay informed and involved
Project updates: https://greatermadisonmpo.konveio.com/sign-project-updates
Spanish Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KWN66L9
The Greater Madison MPO leads the collaborative planning and funding of a sustainable, equitable transportation system for the Greater Madison region.
The MPO is responsible for comprehensive planning and decision making to build agreement on transportation investments that balance roadway, public transit, bicycle, pedestrian and other transportation needs to achieve an exceptional quality of life for all within the region.
For more information, visit: https://www.greatermadisonmpo.org/.
For more information, contact Bill Schaefer, Planning Manager/Director at Greater Madison MPO at (608) 266-9115 or wschaefer@cityofmadison.com.