The Sun Prairie Star is seeking veterans and current active duty military service members to relate their experiences for the 2021 We Shall Not Forget series.
Each year, the newspaper publishes articles about six Sun Prairie-area veterans who have served in the armed forces. Veterans do not need to have served active duty to be featured in this publication; all service to the United States is valuable, and those stories are compelling to readers.
For Veteran’s Day, the feature stories are compiled with others from newspapers within APG Southern Wisconsin as a keepsake.
If you or someone you know has served in the armed forces and would like to be featured, please contact us at (608-478-2521 or email spedit@hngnews.com.
