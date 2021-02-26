The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has released the name of the male who died in a car-pedestrian crash Feb. 24 on West Main Street in Sun Prairie.
The accident occurred at the intersection of West Main Street and Foxdale Drive in the City of Sun Prairie and was reported to authorities at or about 9:35 p.m. The victim was identified as Jacob A. Jacobson, 45, of Sun Prairie.
A forensic examination completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Feb. 25 determined that Jacobson’s death was the result of injuries sustained in the crash.
As of Thursday, Feb. 25, the Sun Prairie Police Department was still investigating the crash, according to Lt. Ryan Cox, who verified the female driver of the eastbound vehicle was not using her phone at the time of the collision.
SPPD Sgt. Nolan Pickar said at the intersection, the vehicle collided with Jacobson, who was crossing West Main Street. Pickar said the exact location of the pedestrian in relation to the crosswalk is still being investigated.
A SPPD Officer who witnessed the crash while en route to a separate call for service immediately stopped and rendered aid to Jacobson, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pickar said the vehicle operator stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The Sun Prairie Fire Department, Sun Prairie EMS, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol assisted the SPPD with the investigation, which is still ongoing with enforcement action is pending.
