A gas leak Thursday on Sun Prairie’s west side forced the evacuation of a nearby bank, with no injuries resulting from the incident.
Sun Prairie Fire Capt. Corey Quinn said at approximately 7:30 a.m., Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded along with Sun Prairie Police for a report of a natural gas leak at the intersection of North Grand Avenue and Windsor Street in the City of Sun Prairie.
First fire department units on scene discovered that a contractor had struck an underground two-inch natural gas service line.
SPPD officers shut down a section of North Grand Avenue while fire crews evacuated One Community Bank of Sun Prairie at 2580 Ironwood Drive that was approximately 10 feet from the leak.
During the evacuation, fire crews noted high levels of natural gas inside the entry way leading to the lobby of the bank.
Quinn said fire crews de-energized electricity to the structure via the building’s main disconnect, then checked for natural gas readings in a strip mall south of the leak site.
Fortunately, Quinn said, strong winds out of the south kept these structures from being affected.
We Energies was notified of the leak, responded directly to the scene and was able to isolate the leak within 30 minutes of arrival.
Fire crews ventilated the bank and reestablished electricity to the building before turning it over to the building’s management.
The contractor who struck the gas line was performing horizontal directional drilling to facilitate fiber service in the area, according to Quinn.