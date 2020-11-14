The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) recently announced a Virtual Parade of Homes option for those who were unable to attend the First Annual Fall Parade of Homes and those hoping to get a second look at the 22 featured homes, including homes in the Sun Prairie area.
The Fall Virtual Parade of Homes will launch on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at MadisonFallParadeofHomes.com/virtual, featuring 22 homes, ranging in price from $350,000 to $1.2 million.
As an added bonus, this year’s Fall Virtual Parade of Homes will be free.
Whether homebuyers are in the market to build or buy a new home, or just want to see the latest in home design trends, the Fall Parade of Homes provides the perfect opportunity to see a variety of homes at different price points and locations from the comfort of home.
The Virtual Parade of Homes will include 360-degree, self-guided virtual tours, photos and vendor information for each home. Virtual Parade Tour attendees can learn more about the builders, materials, and subcontractors that made the First Annual Fall Parade of Homes a success this year.
Fall communities featured in the Virtual Fall Parade of Homes include: Cross Plains, DeForest, Fitchburg, Lake Kegonsa, Lake Waubesa, Lake Wisconsin, Madison, Middleton, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee.
For more information, visit www.madisonfallparadeofhomes.com .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.