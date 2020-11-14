Randy Marten Homes part of Virtual Fall Parade of Homes

This kitchen is part of the Randy Marten Homes Fall Parade of Homes site at 2937 Latigo Trace in the Town of Bristol. The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) is offering a Virtual Fall Parade of Homes, which includes three Sun Prairie area sites, online beginning Nov. 16.

 Randy Marten Homes/MABA/

The Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) recently announced a Virtual Parade of Homes option for those who were unable to attend the First Annual Fall Parade of Homes and those hoping to get a second look at the 22 featured homes, including homes in the Sun Prairie area.

The Fall Virtual Parade of Homes will launch on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at MadisonFallParadeofHomes.com/virtual, featuring 22 homes, ranging in price from $350,000 to $1.2 million.

As an added bonus, this year’s Fall Virtual Parade of Homes will be free.

Whether homebuyers are in the market to build or buy a new home, or just want to see the latest in home design trends, the Fall Parade of Homes provides the perfect opportunity to see a variety of homes at different price points and locations from the comfort of home.

The Virtual Parade of Homes will include 360-degree, self-guided virtual tours, photos and vendor information for each home. Virtual Parade Tour attendees can learn more about the builders, materials, and subcontractors that made the First Annual Fall Parade of Homes a success this year.

Fall communities featured in the Virtual Fall Parade of Homes include: Cross Plains, DeForest, Fitchburg, Lake Kegonsa, Lake Waubesa, Lake Wisconsin, Madison, Middleton, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee.

For more information, visit www.madisonfallparadeofhomes.com .

