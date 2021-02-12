City maps out spots for snow emergency parking

The City of Sun Prairie has mapped out parking places motorists can use during snow emergencies to avoid parking citations.
The map, accessed in the city website’s GIS hub, https://maps-sunprairie.opendata.arcgis.com/ provides city-owned parking lots residents can use during snow emergencies.
Director of Public Services Adam Schleicher calls the map a “work in progress” as the city identifies more lots for complete coverage of the city.
The city declares snow emergencies when there 3 inches of snow or more fall on city streets and prohibits parking on city streets.
Overnight parking is prohibited on streets that are designated snow routes between Dec. 1 and March 31.
Some residents asked for a policy change after getting hit with $50 citations.
Instead of changing snow emergency restrictions, city staff recommended a map outlining places to park.
Schleicher said the city is working with other partners to find gaps in parking locations outside the one-mile plus radius.
Sun Prairie resident Travis Chartrand, who asked for a change to the snow emergency parking policy last month, told the Public Works Committee it was a step in the right direction.
“I think this is a really good start and I appreciate you guys putting in the effort in trying to identify these areas,” Chartrand said at the Jan. 26 Public Works Committee.
City staff advises residents to sign up for Sun Prairie Police Department Nixle https://local.nixle.com/city/wi/sun-prairie/ for snow emergency alerts, with a link to the GIS parking lot map.
