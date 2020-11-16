Two people were treated for smoke inhalation at a Wyoming Avenue fire that caused $20,000 in damage on Monday, Nov. 16.
According to Sun Prairie Fire Lt. Corey Quinn, at 5 p.m, Sun Prairie Emergency Services responded to the 2000 block of Wyoming Avenue for a report of a residential structure fire. Firefighters arrived in less than two minutes from initial notification. Upon arrival, police officers confirmed evacuation of the involved two-family residential duplex.
Fire personnel entered one unit of the duplex and found active fire in the kitchen of the home, extinguished the flames and overhauled cabinetry including an over-the-range microwave.
Fire crews searched the rest of the home and found no other fire extension beyond the room of origin. Crews ventilated the structure however one unit of the duplex sustained extensive smoke damage. One unit was deemed uninhabitable and families from both units were relocated.
Quinn said Sun Prairie Emergency Medical Service paramedics treated two residents for smoke inhalation. Damage is estimated at $20,000.
No injuries to Sun Prairie Emergency Service personnel were reported.
According to the NFPA cooking fires are the number one cause of home fires and home injuries. The leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking.
For more information on safe cooking in your home please visit: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Top-fire-causes/Cooking
