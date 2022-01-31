District administration and company officials last week responded to a charge of corporate welfare made in conjunction with the Sun Prairie School Board’s approval of an additional payment to complete locker installation at Sun Prairie West High School.
The board acted on a recommendation from Sun Prairie Area School District Director of Facilities and Grounds Kevin Sukow. The board authorized an additional payment of $15,331.10, amending the contract for the Sun Prairie West High School locker procurement with Marshfield Book & Stationery and DeBourgh to a maximum cost of $543,189.60, with funding coming from Fund 49 accounts for the Sun Prairie West High School project.
But the additional payment sparked criticism from longtime board watchdog Roger Fetterly.
“The original contract approved by the board was for $502,722.50 with a contingency of $25,136.00 for a total cost of $527,858.50. MBS and DeBourgh, the manufacturer of the lockers, claims that the cost increase is necessary because the quote for the cost of steel has doubled since the contract was approved by the board in October 2020,” Fetterly wrote to administrative team members, with a copy to the Sun Prairie Star.
“This claim appears to be an exaggeration of the increase in the cost of steel. The January 21, 2022, issue of the Wall Street Journal’s Commodities Market shows the current steel price at $1,350, and a year earlier at $1,091. That is an increase in the cost of steel of 24%, not 100%. I question the accuracy of the MBS claim. Knowing that they had a contract they had to deliver on, MBS and DeBourgh should have taken action to keep the cost under control,” Fetterly wrote.
“Now they are appealing to the school board to pick up one-third of their cost overrun or $40,467.10, including the district’s contingency allowance,” Fetterly added. “This smells like corporate welfare similar to the corporate welfare extended to Old National Bank a few years ago when the bank pleaded with the administration to pay only $50,000 of a $74,107 obligation they owed to the Sun Prairie School District.”
In a memo to the board, Sukow explained that due to construction phasing and logistics, the locker production was broken up into two phases, with Phase 1 being the lockers for Areas E-L and Phase 2 being all of the other lockers.
“This was done to allow time for the areas to be framed so that final measurements could be taken before the lockers were officially ordered, reducing the amount of time the lockers would be stored either off or on site, and making sure that lockers were available when needed for meeting our construction schedule,” Sukow explained in the memo.
Phase 1 lockers were built, delivered and almost all of them have been installed, Sukow added, with Phase 2 lockers scheduled to begin installation in March.
“At the time that MBS finalized Phase 2 with DeBourgh, MBS was made aware that the cost of steel had doubled and that DeBourgh would need an extra $117,130.80 to complete the order,” Sukow wrote.
A meeting was held between SPASD, MBS and DeBourgh representatives where solutions were discussed because, Sukow wrote in the memo, the district refused to assume the entire burden of the cost overruns.
Sukow said solutions such as reducing the amount of lockers ordered or the quality of the lockers were discussed but were determined to not be acceptable to the district.
“The manufacturer stated in the meeting that there was a strong possibility that they would not be able to complete the work without the extra costs being paid,” Sukow wrote in the memo.
Neither MBS nor the district felt good about canceling the contract and trying to get another manufacturer to meet the price, quality or construction timeline.
“At the conclusion of the meeting,” Sukow wrote, “the district requested that MBS work with DeBourgh to negotiate a solution that was more agreeable to all parties involved.”
On Jan. 13, MBS sent a proposal outlining the overage of $117,130.80 from DeBourgh as well as $2,847 from Machine Specialists for cost overages due to steel costs in another area as well. The proposal states that DeBourgh would absorb $39,043.60 of the cost overage, Marshfield Book & Stationery would absorb $40,467.10 of the cost overage, and the district would amend the contract with MBS adding $40,467.10 to make the new contract amount $543,189.60.
Sukow said the board already approved a not-to-exceed cost of $527,858.50 for the locker project, so the additional funds needed would be $15,331.10.
The funding would come from the Owner’s Contingency allocated as part of the 2019 Referendum project, according to Sukow.
When asked for a response to Fetterly allegations, Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter commented that a response would be sent to the board, adding, “Once again and in usual fashion, this complaint has a kernel of truth to it but conveniently leaves [out] what matters.”
DeBourgh President Patrick Berg said in a Jan. 26 email that the price in the Platts Steel Index Report in 2022 is roughly 210% higher than it was in 2020.
“At the peak with Platts showing $2,200/ST [short ton], the overall increase was about a 257% increase,” Berg added in his response to the board.
In the response, Berg also pointed out those costs do not include differences in pricing between coil and sheet steel, or identify gauges that change the price; does not present a clear picture of the spot steel market which could be higher than the averages; actual costs incurred by DeBourgh to move through service centers that receive and process the steel, or the levels of inventory that service centers were required to pull using higher costs to replace them.
“I will continue to reiterate that with known costs of the project at this point,” Berg added in his reply, “we are only asking to spread the increased burden on the project so that these material increases that are completely out of DeBourgh’s control don’t put our company out of business.”
The board approval means the locker project will remain on track to be completed by summer.