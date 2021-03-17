Even with many local parades and observances canceled, here’s 5 Things to Know about St. Patrick’s Day, according to local sources and britannica.com:
5. Strength in numbers. Cities with large numbers of Irish immigrants, who often wielded political power, staged the most extensive celebrations, which included elaborate parades. Boston held its first St. Patrick’s Day parade in 1737, followed by New York City in 1762. Since 1962 Chicago has colored the Chicago River green to mark the holiday.
4. Blue was the color traditionally associated with St. Patrick (the Notre Dame Fighting Irish sport the Blue and Gold as their colors), but green is now commonly connected with St. Patrick’s Day. Irish and non-Irish alike commonly participate in the “wearing of the green”—sporting an item of green clothing or a shamrock — on March 17 each year.
3. Canceled by COVID-19. Even though many local parades and observances of the holiday on Wednesday, March 17 have been canceled, area law enforcement agencies will be enforcing operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI) laws on St. Patrick’s Day.
If you think you’re feeling lucky enough to get away with impaired driving on St. Pat’s Day, think again: Wisconsin had 25 multi-jurisdictional high-visibility enforcement task forces operating pre-pandemic in 2019 — the same year the state tallied 3,800 Wisconsin police officers trained in Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE), which enhances efforts to detect and remove impaired drivers from the roadways.If you don’t have your own leprechaun as a designated driver, try these ideas for safe rides home if you plan on a green beer or two:
• Tavern League of Wisconsin members have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home; visit tlw.org and select “Safe Ride.”
• Download the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s (WisDOT’s) free Drive Sober mobile app (witrafficsafety.org) that includes a designated driver selector and find-a-ride feature that uses a smart phone’s GPS to identify transportation alternatives.
2. Tourist traditions? Corned beef and cabbage are associated with the holiday, and even beer is sometimes dyed green to celebrate St. Patty’s Day (though some of these practices eventually were adopted by the Irish themselves, it was mostly for the benefit of tourists).
1. Saint Patrick’s Day honors St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Born in Roman Britain in the late 4th century, St. Patrick was kidnapped at the age of 16 and taken to Ireland as a slave. He escaped but returned in 432 AD to convert the Irish to Christianity.
By the time of his death on March 17, 461, St. Patrick established Irish Catholic monasteries, churches, and schools, and was the stuff of legends: he drove the snakes out of Ireland and used the shamrock to explain the Holy Trinity. Ireland eventually celebrated by designating March 17th to celebrate with religious services and feasts.
--By Chris Mertes
