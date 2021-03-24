The Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) is investigating a possible attack and robbery incident in connection with a March 24 post on the social media network Twitter.
Lt. Ryan Cox of the SPPD said on Wednesday, March 24, the department received notice of a Twitter post indicating a violent attack and robbery that allegedly occurred after a woman was followed home from the Walmart in the City of Sun Prairie.
Cox said the post does not indicate where the woman lives but does provide a name. The post indicates they have contacted police and there is an active investigation.
"The Sun Prairie Police Department has not received any reports directly from anyone involved in the incident," Cox said. "We have reached out to area agencies to verify whether or not any other agencies took a report of an incident matching any of these circumstances, but none had been reported."
The SPPD has also attempted to contact the original poster, but have not received any response at this point.
"We would like to contact the victim or the poster to offer assistance in this incident," Cox added.
Individuals with further information regarding this incident are asked to contact the SPPD Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously via the SPPD Tip Line at 608-837-6300.
