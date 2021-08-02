The Sun Prairie High School Class of 1981 reunion will kick off with a fundraising golf scramble beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 20 at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course in Columbus. All proceeds will be donated to Sunshine Place and the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry.
Registration begins at 10 a.m., with a shotgun start at noon. The cost is $75 per person and includes golf, a box lunch and appetizers at the cocktail party after the golf event. Participants should register by Aug. 9 to place their food orders for the outing.
The golf outing will be followed at 7 p.m. on Aug. 20 by Welcome Night inside the Beer Shelter on the Upper Grounds at the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival in Angell Park.
Class of 1981 reunion activities continue with a tour of the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21. The class’s 40th Class Reunion takes place on Saturday, Aug. 21 from 6 p.m. to midnight at Prairie Lanes, located at 430 Clarmar Drive.
Reunion activities conclude with the Badger Midget Auto Race on Sunday, Aug. 22 at Angell Park Speedway.
To register or learn more, visit www.sp81reunion.com or the Facebook page Sun Prairie Class of 81. The SPHS Class of 1981 appreciates the public sharing any knowledge about missing classmates through either the website or Facebook pages.
The SPHS Class of 1981 is also extending invitations to the Sun Prairie High School classes of 1980 and 1982; information may be found on the Sun Prairie High School Class of 80 Facebook page.