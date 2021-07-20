The organization formally known as the Tobacco-Free Dane County Coalition is changing its name to the Dane County Alliance Against Commercial Tobacco, or DC AACT (sounds like ‘Act’).
The organization’s Advisory Board acknowledged that the old name did not fully represent all partner views, nor accurately describe its core focus.
Missy Tracy, Municipal Relations Coordinator for Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison, and Alliance Advisory Board member, stressed that the tobacco plant is used by Native American’s for ceremonial and cultural purposes.
“Native Americans consider the tobacco plant to be sacred and have used it and continue to use it on a regular basis.” said Tracy. “What has caused significant health impacts to our population is the commercialized version of tobacco, in which businesses add cancer causing chemicals and more nicotine to addict new generations”.
DC AACT’s focus is about preventing the use of commercial tobacco, which continues to cause devastating death and disease throughout Dane County and the State of Wisconsin. Commercial tobacco includes cigarettes, chewing tobacco, little cigars, snuf, dip, snus, hookah, nicotine gels, electronic cigarettes, and other electronic nicotine delivery systems. Many of these come in candy flavors and packaging, attracting an entire new generation of users.
DC AACT will continue working on youth and young adult prevention, promoting quit tobacco resources, policy and advocacy, and building community partnerships to help reduce the burden of commercial tobacco in Dane County.
The alliance will also focus its efforts on populations most impacted by tobacco use, including but not limited to African American, LGBTQ, low socio-economic, and those with mental health needs.
Individuals in Dane County looking to quit commercial tobacco use can call the Wisconsin Tobacco Quit Line, a free 24/7 service open to any Wisconsin resident who is at least 13 years old, by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW or texting READY to 200-400.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services funds Public Health Madison & Dane County to coordinate DC AACT.