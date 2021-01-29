Back of snow plow truck

As the City of Sun Prairie declares a snow emergency Jan. 30 into Jan. 31, city residents are reminded the best practice when driving behind a snowplow is to keep 300 feet between vehicles, because snowplow drivers make frequent stops.

 

The City of Sun Prairie will be declaring a Snow Emergency beginning at 9 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 30 and continuing until 6 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 31.

The snow emergency means no parking on any city street until 6 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 31st or until the snow emergency has been canceled.

Vehicles parked on city streets in violation of this ordinance may be ticketed ($50 fine) and towed.

Vehicles may be parked in municipal parking lots, city park parking lots and on Merchant Square in the city during the declared snow emergency.

