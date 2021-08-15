No injuries were reported as the result of a barn fire Aug. 14 in the Town of Bristol.
Assistant Sun Prairie Fire Chief Thane Westermeyer said at roughly 1 p.m., Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a large non-dwelling (barn) fire in the 7500 block of County Hwy. VV in the Town of Bristol).
A command unit along with Station One Ladder was first on the scene reporting heavy smoke from two sides of the structure along with active fire inside involving several bales of hay and silage.
Westermeyer said the detached building was within 50 feet of a larger barn housing less than 100 cattle along with a residence within 150 feet of the structure.
After all animals were confirmed out of the barn, Westermeyer said, a defensive attack was initiated.
Additional units arrived on scene consisting of two engines, a squad and water tenders from mutual aid companies.
The first-in-ladder advanced multiple hose lines around the building and through the main entrance door and made a quick knock-down of the fire in the outdoor building. The second engine set up a porta tank and fed water to the ladder and assisted first in crews.
The fire caused approximately $30,000 in damage to the structure and $3,000 to contents. The cause of the fire was determined accidental, according to Westermeyer, resulting from welding within the building.
Westermeyer said the Dane County Sheriff’s Office provided assistance with traffic control, while Sun Prairie EMS provided medical support, and the Dane and Marshall fire departments provided mutual aid tender support.