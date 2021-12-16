Dianne Hesselbein released the following statement announcing her candidacy for the 27th Senate District.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy for the 27th Senate District. Having spent the last nine years representing the 79th Assembly District, I look forward to continuing my advocacy for the people of south and west central Wisconsin," Hesselbein said in a statement announcing her campaign.
"Throughout my time in the Legislature, I have been a champion for our veterans, children and environment,"Hesselbein added. "During my time on the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School Board, Dane County Board and in the State Assembly, my priorities have always been the needs of those I serve and I look forward to continuing that progress in the State Senate."
Hesselbein said she will be stepping down from her position as Assistant Democratic Leader in the State Assembly.
"It is critical for my colleagues to have a leadership team in place that is solely focused on building a strong Assembly caucus for the next legislative session," Hesselbein added. "It was an honor to have their trust these past five years. I wish them luck and look forward to furthering our shared goals of a Wisconsin that works for all."
Hesselbein said the district faces difficult challenges in the years ahead.
"As a candidate for the 27th Senate District," she added, "I am ready to face those challenges and ensure the concerns and needs of my constituents are heard in Madison.”