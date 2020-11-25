The Sun Prairie Police Department is seeking the public's assistance with an investigation into a shots fired incident on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Lt; Kevin Konopacki of the Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) said On Tuesday Nov. 24, 2020, at 6:35 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Hunters Trail in Sun Prairie to investigate a report of multiple shots fired.
Upon arrival, responding officers located a black colored sedan vehicle with four bullet holes in it. Two shell casings and three bullet fragments were recovered.
Konopacki said preliminary results of the investigation indicate this was a targeted shooting and not a random attack. No one was hurt in the shooting.
Responding officers are working to identify possible suspect or suspects involved in this shooting and more information will be released when available.
Individuals with information are asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.
