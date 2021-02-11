Bank of Sun Prairie recently hired three experienced mortgage experts to its growing mortgage team.
Trevor Stebbins, Lisa Barry, and Monica Gonzalez join mortgage veterans Michelle Hahn and mortgage department leader, Gabrielle Loeffler.
Private Banker Bryan Bazan exclusively handles mortgages for the bank’s private banking customers who generally have more complex needs.
Barry joins the Bank of Sun Prairie with more than a decade in financial services and five years in mortgage lending most recently with a large regional bank. She is a business owner in the fashion industry and volunteers with Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS), Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and Junior League of Madison.
Gonzalez is a bilingual 20-year seasoned banker with a focus on mortgage lending since 2015. She was most recently with a Madison-based financial institution and is a member of Hispanic Professionals and Latinos United for College Education Scholarships. Gonzalez serves the Bank of Sun Prairie’s significant Spanish-speaking customer base.
Stebbins is a 20-year-plus mortgage veteran who applies his extensive knowledge of the broader financial markets to help bank customers find the right loan for them. His prior financial experience includes stockbroker and wealth and asset management.
“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Lisa, Monica and Trevor to the Bank of Sun Prairie mortgage team. Our mortgage area has thrived for decades and in the current favorable rate environment, we are helping people from all over the region secure their American Dream.” shared Loeffler, Bank of Sun Prairie’s vice president/residential lending manager.
“We start by partnering with our customers,” Loeffler added. “Our team is so knowledgeable; we can guide people through just about every home-buying scenario. And, because we are local and make all the decisions right here, we can be flexible in our lending solutions.”
Bank of Sun Prairie’s home lending team is reachable online at www.bankofsunprairie.com/home-lending/. Bank of Sun Prairie is a locally owned, full-service community bank with more than $490 million in assets and four branches in Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove; learn more at bankofsunprairie.com.
