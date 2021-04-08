Jill Underly rode support from the state teachers’ union and an overwhelming financial advantage, fueled by the Democratic Party, to win election Tuesday as Wisconsin superintendent of schools, defeating Republican-backed Deb Kerr.
Underly cruised to a double-digit win, based on unofficial results. Democrats hailed the win as a sign of momentum in the swing state, even though liberal-backed candidates for the state school chief have won by wide margins for decades.
Underly, 43, is superintendent of the rural Pecatonica school district and formerly worked for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, which she will now lead. Kerr, 63, is the former superintendent of the Brown Deer school district in suburban Milwaukee.
The race was officially nonpartisan, but Democrats and their money lined up solidly behind Underly while Kerr found support from Republicans. Kerr ran as a strong supporter of the private school voucher program, a favorite of conservatives, while Underly is an opponent.
“Wisconsin’s kids and public schools face significant challenges as we work to return to normal, get every student caught up, and support their mental health and wellbeing in the aftermath of this pandemic and the enormous trauma and disruption it’s caused for all of us,” Underly said. “Overcoming these hurdles won’t be easy, but I know that if we work together, we can get it done and do what’s right for our kids.”
Underly vowed that she will always do what’s best for students.
“We have a long road ahead of us, but I’m ready to get to work on day one and build a stronger, more equitable public education system that provides every child, every day with the world-class public education system they deserve,” she said.
Underly will now have the task of leading the department at a time when schools are opening more widely as COVID-19 vaccinations increase, the GOP-controlled Legislature is debating how much money to put toward education and districts are preparing to receive $2.2 billion in federal stimulus money.
The persistent achievement gap, one of the worst in the country, remains amid more questions about the long-term impact on struggling students who were forced to take classes online the past year. The state superintendent oversees education policy in Wisconsin, which includes dispersing grant money to schools and overseeing teacher licensing, but her power is limited and she must implement policies as enacted by the Legislature.
Underly takes over for Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who was superintendent since Tony Evers left the post midterm in 2019 after he was elected governor. Stanford Taylor declined to seek a full term. Evers had been the head of the state education department for 10 years. The seat was open for the first time in 12 years.
Kerr’s campaign was marked by a series of missteps, most notably when Kerr, who is white, tweeted that she had been called a racial slur for Black people when she was 16 because “my lips were bigger than most and that was the reference given to me.” She apologized, but her campaign manager and attorney quit.
Underly accused Kerr of being transphobic over her support for bills that would prohibit transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams. Underly supporters also attacked Kerr over a 10-year-old financial scandal at her former district. Kerr accused Democrats of attempting to buy the election and said Underly was in the pocket of the teachers union.
Kerr’s campaign won the backing of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker and other conservatives, but she couldn’t overcome Underly’s financial advantage. Outside groups backing Underly outspent Kerr’s forces nearly 4-to-1 and Underly raised $1.3 million in the last two months of the race compared with just $71,000 for Kerr. The bulk of Underly’s money, $900,000 in cash and in-kind contributions, came from the Wisconsin Democratic Party.
Underly, in her victory statement, said she was “especially grateful to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin” and its leaders. Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler said the win builds momentum for the 2022 election.
Democrats prioritized the race to avoid a letdown in Wisconsin after President Joe Biden’s narrow victory i n November. Liberals have also had a hold on the state superintendent position for decades. For the past 20 years, the conservative candidate in the race has been beaten by double digits.
In a pair of special legislative elections, Republicans easily won to keep both seats under GOP control.
Republican state Rep. John Jagler, of Watertown, defeated Democrat Melissa Winker for the 13th Senate district vacated by Scott Fitzgerald when he was elected to Congress in November. Jagler was first elected to the Assembly in 2012. Winker previously ran for Assembly in 2018 and 2020 but lost.
In the 89th Assembly District, which includes the city of Marinette. Republican Elijah Behnke beat Democrat Karl Jaeger. Behnke owns a cleaning business and is a former youth pastor, while Jaeger ran for the seat in 2020 and lost. That seat was open after Republican John Nygren resigned from the Legislature.
City of Sun Prairie
District 2 Alder
The irony was lost on Sun Prairie District 2 Aldermanic Candidate Bill Baker, who gave his concessionary comments during an Election Night reception April 6 outside the Barrel Room at Buck & Honey’s while the Kool & the Gang song “Celebrate” played in the background.
“I’m disappointed, and I blame myself for the results,” said Baker, a Sun Prairie real estate broker who also co-hosted the popular “Good Morning Sun Prairie” radio show on 103.5 FM The Sun until he announced his election run.
Baker lost with a tally of 454 votes, or 39% to incumbent Bob Jokisch’s 751 votes or 61%.
“I did not effectively get my message out to all the people. That message was that your voice is important and it does make a difference,” the challenger said.
Baker said he thought District 2 voters cast their ballots the way they did because people do not see hope.
“I was told in my visits in District 2, that they don’t believe that they can make a difference,” Baker said. “They believe that city government acts on its own without consideration of citizen input. The example that was shared with me was the aldermanic survey compared to the Metro BRT [Bus Rapid Transit] service. There was a higher priority placed on the aldermanic districts than there was about spending $200,000 on the bus service.”
Baker said his immediate plans are to get back to work as a real estate agent — something he had to put on hold for three months during his aldermanic run — and return to the radio with his Sun Prairie Real Estate show on the radio Wednesday, April 7, followed by rejoining the KSUN Cable Access TV of Mike Powers and Jamison Rabbitt in the broadcast booth to call the Sun Prairie Cardinals football game at Middleton on Friday, April 9.
“I’ll continue to be the number one cheerleader and advocate for Sun Prairie,” Baker said. “I will work on affordable housing with, or without, city involvement, and I’ll continue to support the various charities.”
The unsuccessful District 2 aldermanic candidate added one more comment.
“Sun Prairie, you do make a difference, and this is your city. Change only occurs when you step forward and raise your hand,” Baker said.
“There is never a stupid idea or a thought. I want to see contested races for city council and more public involvement for committees. I want to turn the angry negative posts on social media into constructive debate and discussions. Difference is where growth occurs together. We can make a difference, and it starts with the person in the mirror,” Baker concluded. “We are #SunPrairieStrong.”
“I feel very grateful to voters for this opportunity to serve the City of Sun Prairie for another two years,” Jokisch commented.
“It has been a great pleasure to serve this community on city council. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the mayor and members of the city council,” Jokisch added.
“In addition, I hope that people recognize what great staff we have with the City of Sun Prairie. It has been wonderful working with our city staff and I greatly appreciate their hard work and commitment. Finally, I have really enjoyed helping people with their city issues and listening to their comments and concerns on city issues. I have had the opportunity to talk to a lot of people and have worked hard to look for solutions to their problems and study other areas of concern,” Jokisch added.
Jokisch said he believed voters have been listened to, that he works hard to study the issues, and makes decisions that best serve the City of Sun Prairie and its citizens.
“I also work hard to find solutions to their city problems,” Jokisch added. “I have a strong public finance and public policy background and that has served me well on city council. It was nice to see more people outside recently with the nice weather when sharing campaign literature and it was great to have people come up to me and tell me that I was doing a good job. I enjoy serving on city council and I hope people recognize that. It is a real pleasure serving the people of Sun Prairie.”
Jokisch said as COVID-19 is brought more under control that he can talk more directly with constituents.
“I also look forward to having face-to-face City Council meetings,” Jokish added.
On policy issues, Jokisch said he is looking forward to the Housing Study.
“I am hopeful that the data we collect will help in the development of a Housing Strategy that can be embraced by the community,” Jokisch said. “Beyond that, I am looking forward to serving my constituents, listening to their comments and concerns, and helping them with city issues.”
Jokisch also thanked Baker for his professionalism during the campaign.
“We spoke after the election results came in and we agreed that we had excellent discussions on the issues,” Jokisch said. “While we disagree on a number of issues, we both share the goal of doing what is best for the City of Sun Prairie and its citizens. I enjoyed discussing the important city issues with Bill and he promised to continue speaking out on important city issues.”
An examination of the vote totals shows that Jokisch defeated Baker in every one of the four wards in District 2. Baker came closest in Ward 8, where Jokisch garnered 146 votes to Baker’s 108. The city recorded six write-in votes in the District 2 contest, according to final city tally figures.
District 4 Alder
In a surprise to nobody, District 4 Alder Al Guyant — who previously withdrew from the race — lost to challenger Faustina Bohling.
But because Guyant waited to withdraw, it was too late to remove his name from the ballot.
Bohling captured 772 votes, or 68%, while Guyant received 347 votes, or 31%.
Dane County Executive
With 99% of precincts reporting, incumbent Joe Parisi tallied 79%, or 89,532 votes, to challenger Mary Ann Nicholson’s 21%, or 23,791 votes.
Nicholson, who said publicly she contemplated dropping out of the race after a family tragedy, early in her campaign stated that she wanted the county executive to be more visible around Dane County, especially in rural areas.
Parisi had a media availability after the victory, but issued only this statement through his Joe Parisi for Dane County Executive Facebook page: “I couldn’t be more hopeful for our next four years, we have much good work to do together. Thank you for your continued support!”
Sun Prairie School Board
Incumbent Bryn Horton and challenger Alwyn Foster were elected to the two seats on the Sun Prairie School Board up for election on April 6.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Horton received 36% or 3,974 votes to Foster’s 34% or 3,682 votes, followed by Becky McCright at 29% or 3,203 votes.
“I’m excited that the voters decided to vote for me again. I’m thrilled to be able to serve the community for another three years,” Horton said by email. “I’m also excited to have Alwyn on board with us. It will be nice to have a new face and voice on the board.”
Horton said she hoped district residents have been tuned in to what is happening with the school district “and that they voted for who they thought would represent them the best.”
She also said she intends to continue with work she’s already started on the board.
“In fact we have a secondary boundary and bell time task force meeting Wednesday night,” Horton added. “No rest for me!”
Horton thanked the voters who supported her campaign. “I appreciate the confidence they have in the work that I am doing,” she added.
Foster and McCright did not return comments solicited by email in time for the print edition of the Sun Prairie Star.
Town of Bristol
Incumbent Bristol Town Chair Jerry Derr survived a challenge from Paul Sanford, capturing 68.8% of the vote, or 678 votes, over Sanford’s 305.
Brian Willison won his challenge from Annie Tremaine by a tally of 530 to 390, or 57 to 42 percent. Ben Grove won his seat with 673 votes to 10 write-in votes.
Town of Burke
Kevin Viney won reelection with 386 votes as Town Board Chair compared to just five write-in votes. Jeff Stieren won the Supervisor 2 election with 375 votes to 0 write-in votes, and Steven Berg tallied 377 votes for Supervisor 3 to just one write-in vote.
Town of Sun Prairie
Lyle Updike and Kay Weisensel won their tallies for Town Chair and Town Treasurer, respectively.
Doug Yelk received 320 votes and Joe Seltzner received 246 votes for Town Supervisor.
Voter turnout
With 99% of precincts reporting in Dane County, roughly 30.3% of registered voters cast ballots in the April 6 election.
In Sun Prairie, a total of 2,675 absentee votes were cast. Citywide, 5,168 voters cast ballots in the April 6 election for a total voter turnout of 22.4%.
