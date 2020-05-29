A 39-year-old Sun Prairie man received a 66-month federal prison sentence May 28 in connection with a heroin conspiracy, according to a U.S. District Court press release.
Cortez Jackson was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 66 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine.
Jackson pleaded guilty to this charge on Nov. 8, 2019.
At sentencing, Peterson found that Jackson was responsible for distributing a large amount of heroin – some of which was laced with fentanyl – during a six-month period in the Madison area.
Peterson stressed that the defendant had a sustained criminal history and exploited the illness of others for his own profit.
Co-defendant Van Williamson, who was the leader of the conspiracy, was sentenced by Peterson to eight years in federal prison on March 12, 2020.
The charge against Jackson was the result of an investigation conducted by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, Sun Prairie Police Department, and the Madison Police Department.
Prosecution of the case has been handled by U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader and Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Reinhard.
