Sun Prairie Utilities has a signed option to buy property at 510 Linnerud Drive and is attempting to purchase properties at 440 and 450 Linnerud Drive, according to Sun Prairie Utility Manager Rick Wicklund’s report to the Sun Prairie Utilities Commission.
The 510 parcel, formerly home to Tug-Away Towing and Riteway Bus Company, currently has its property ownership locked on the Access Dane website. A special June 29 SPU Commission meeting met in closed session to discuss, “SPU Main Operations Facility Property along the 400-600 block of Linnerud Drive . . .”
The 2.573-acre parcel located at 510 Linnerud Drive was assessed in 2020 at $430,700.
The .815-acre site at 450 Linnerud Drive was assessed at $112,000, while the parcel at 450 Linnerud was assessed at $214,800 and is .985 acres in size.
If all three properties are purchased, SPU will have 4.373 acres of land for its SPU Main Operations Facility. If the City of Sun Prairie purchases all three parcels for their assessed value, it will spend $757,000, or $173,107.11 per acre.
Wicklund also indicated in his report to the SPU Commission for the July 20 meeting that he has filed a Construction Authorization Application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, and that he plans to order a Phase 1 Environmental Study “when all properties pursued have accepted offers.” A records request to the PSC for the Construction Authorization Application is pending disposition.
The current SPU Main Operations Facility located at 125 W. Main St. is assessed in 2020 at $251,000, or $127,865.51 per acre, but is exempt from paying assessments because the utility property is municipally owned. Wicklund has said in the past the current 1.963-acre facility which houses office, garage and some storage facilities is too small to serve operations for the growing utility that serves one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Wisconsin.
The Sun Prairie Stronger redevelopment plan for the properties located near the Main-Bristol intersection includes land currently occupied by SPU at 125 W. Main — a site that stretches all the way to Lane Street to the south. The city contracted with The Lakota Group to develop the plan after the July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion that resulted in the destruction of five properties near the intersection. The intent of the plan was also to incorporate redevelopment aspects of the new Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field being undertaken by the Sun Prairie Area School District.
Features of the Sun Prairie Stronger plan adopted in 2019 as a component of the city’s Comprehensive Plan 2019-2039 document include:
• Preservation of The Crosse House, the historic home of Dr. Crosse, founder of the Countryman newspaper which eventually became the Star-Countryman and then the Sun Prairie Star. The plan shows initial preservation of the site, located just west of SPU on West Main, with a neighboring home razed to allow for more space in a campus-like setting for the historic home;
• Mixed-use development at the corner of Main and Bristol streets to fit in with the existing environment along the balance of the downtown’s traditional business district to the east. The recommended step back of the upper floor for buildings at the Bristol and Main intersection will help balance the need for financial attainability and an acceptable scale along the streetscape;
• The provision of public spaces for the community to enjoy, including a proposed “festival street” along Lane Street, to help create a vibrant environment and activate the area; and
• The extension of both Lane and Jones streets to help connect the downtown with the Ashley Field area in a positive way and provide not only an opportunity for pedestrian-oriented events and circulation, but also improved access and circulation for both bicyclists and motorists in the area.
The current 125 W. Main site, set for redevelopment, is included as part of a possible 14th city tax increment finance (TIF) district. TIF 14 is expected to include the properties near the Bristol-Main intersection, and a parcel at the corner of Main and Vine that is being redeveloped by Sun Prairie Glass Nickel Pizza owner Adam Bougie as a location for the restaurant with apartments located above the restaurant.
