The Wisconsin Dental Association on July 7 announced that Christopher Borgerding has joined the association as Director of Government Services. In this position, he will manage the association’s relationships with state legislators and regulators; oversee WDA actions on dental benefits, insurance and public health issues; assist in directing activities of the WDA Political Action Committee (WIDPAC); and more.
“We’re thrilled to have Chris as part of the WDA, and we know he’ll do great work on behalf of our 3,100 member dentists throughout the state of Wisconsin,” said Mark Paget, the WDA’s executive director. “Chris brings outstanding experience and knowledge to the position. He is well-known in the Capitol and is well-regarded on both sides of the aisle. He will represent the WDA ‘Tooth Party’ well.”
Borgerding comes to the WDA after six years in the State Capitol, where he most recently served as health policy advisor and director of communications for State Rep. John Nygren (R-Marinette), co-chair of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Finance. His experience includes positions with two other state legislators, the Wisconsin Credit Union League, the Governor’s Office and two Madison government affairs firms. He has worked on several political campaigns and has served as campaign manager for the Republican Assembly Campaign Committee.
Borgerding, who holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from the UW-Madison, lives in Sun Prairie. He is based in the WDA’s legislative office in Madison. His email is cborgerding@wda.org and his phone number is 608-250-3442.
The Wisconsin Dental Association, with 3,100 member dentists and a number of dental hygienists, is the leading voice for dentistry in Wisconsin; for more information, call 414-276-4520, or visit online at WDA.org.
