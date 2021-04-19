The Sun Prairie Media Center (SPMC) often-imitated-but-never-duplicated summer workshops are back for 2021. If you know of someone aged 9-15 who loves to make videos, movies, or even podcasts and wants help taking their creativity to the next level, then sign them up for these workshops.
The week-long workshops are designed for budding journalists, filmmakers, actors, and social media influencers who want a fun and creative way to express themselves.
Participants will be introduced to media production in a fun, hands-on learning environment that is conveniently located – the Media Center is in the same building as the Sun Prairie Public Library at 1350 Linnerud Drive.
Courses will inspire kids in a creative atmosphere to learn communication skills they can use for a lifetime. Online registration will open on May 4 and will close on June 18. But hurry – due to limited class sizes, these workshops will fill up fast!
Find more information and register online at kids4.tv for these workshops:
• Adventures in Movie Making, Session 1, June 28-July 1.
• Adventures in Animation, July 12-15.
• Adventures in Sports Production, July 12-15.
• Hybrid, Adventures in Photography. July 19-22.
• Hybrid, Adventures in Reporting, July 19-22.
• Adventures in Podcasting and Vlogging, July 26-29.
• Adventures in Music Videos, July 26-29.
All workshops will meet at the Sun Prairie Media Center. Discounted rates for SPMC members are available. More information on memberships is available at sunprairiemediacenter.com. Scholarships are also available.
Individuals with questions should email Mara at mtrusty@cityofsunprairie.com.
