Nominations for the Second Annual “Roofing A Vet” are now open. Heins Contracting, with support from GAF and Zuern, will be providing a new roof to a Dane County veteran free of charge.
Heins Contracting supports Dane County veterans each year by providing a free roof to one nominee. In addition, each qualified nominee will receive a gift certificate of $1,000 towards a future roofing project.
“The sacrifices our veterans have made is insurmountable and often times forgotten. This is our way of showing our gratitude by helping our heroes one roof at a time,” said Bryan Heins, co-owner of Heins Contracting.
Nominations are open to any Dane County resident currently serving or who has served in our nation’s military. Nominees must own a home or hold a mortgage. The company only does one roof per year.
Nominations may be made via email to info@heinscontracting.com, by phone at 608-732-9063, or online at www.HeinsContracting.com. The nomination deadline is Monday, Oct. 17.
Heins Contracting is a Madison based family-owned and operated company specializing in roofing and siding for residential, commercial, and industrial projects.