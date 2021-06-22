Wisconsin had 5.9 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending June 20, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Temperatures were above normal this week, as dry conditions continued for most of the week.
Wisconsin recorded significant precipitation on Thursday and Sunday, though the actual amounts received varied between locations.
It's still too early to tell how crops and pasture will recover from the hot and dry weather. More rain is still needed to replenish soil moisture. Some fertilizing and hay baling were reported, field activities should start to pick up later in June.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 19% very short, 34% short, 46% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 19% very short, 30% short, 49% adequate and 2% surplus.
Corn is reported 98% emerged. Corn condition is rated 69% good to excellent, 2 percentage points below last week.
Soybeans are reported 97% emerged and 2% blooming. Soybean condition is rated 62% good to excellent, 3 percentage points below last week.
Oats are reported 60% headed, 7 days ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the 5-year average. Six percent of oats are coloring, 9 days ahead of last year and 7 days ahead of average. Oat condition is rated 74% good to excellent, unchanged from last week.
Potato condition is rated 87% good to excellent, 2 percentage points above last week.
Winter wheat is reported 93% headed, 12 days ahead of both last year and the average. Forty-four percent of winter wheat is coloring, 11 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of average. Winter wheat condition was rated 81% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.
The first cutting of alfalfa hay is reported 97% complete. The second cutting is 11% complete, 9 days ahead of last year and 3 days ahead of the average. All hay condition was rated 59% good to excellent, 4 percentage points below last week.
Pasture condition was rated 61% good to excellent, 3 percentage points above last week.