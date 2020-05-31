Unable to honor them at a luncheon due to social distancing and COVID-19 related guidelines, the Sun Prairie School Board presented a video of the retiring Sun Prairie Area School District staffers as part of its May 26 agenda.
There was only one problem: The video wouldn’t play at the beginning of the four hour and 10 minute meeting held via Zoom and aired live on the Sun Prairie Schools YouTube channel (watch it in the Videos section at sunprairiestar.com).
Board President Steve Schroeder praised the retirees for their legacy of service to the SPASD, noting the district was losing 374 years of district service with these retirees.
“We thank you for your service and dedication to this district,” Schroeder told the audience, adding the board will be delivering retirement gifts on Friday, June 5.
Homelessness grant application OK’d
The board authorized an application for a Department of Public Instruction grant to assist with the district’s homeless students.
According to a report by SPASD Director of Student Services Jennifer Apodaca, DPI’s Education for Homeless Children and Youth (EHCY) program offers Wisconsin local educational agencies (LEAs) an opportunity to apply for a three-year EHCY grant to support the goals of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act. Apodaca’s report to the board states the intent of the legislation is to ensure that all children and youth who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence receive access to the same free, appropriate public education, including a preschool education, as provided to other children and youth. The EHCY grant program receives an annual grant award from the United States Department of Education (USDE). DPI awards these funds to eligible LEAs through a competitive and discretionary process. The EHCY grant is on a three-year grant cycle.
“The Sun Prairie Area School District social work team has monitored our readiness and need for this grant for the past nine years,” Apodaca wrote. “Two years ago the team determined we had a need to apply and began preparations.”
If the district receives the highly competitive grant, the money will be used to hire an Education for Homeless Children and Youth Grant Coordinator to oversee the implementation of the action steps of the grant.
Additional funds needed to cover the position will come from district Comprehensive Coordinated Early Intervening Services set aside flow-through funds, according to Apodaca.
Responding to questions from board member Caren Diedrich, Apodaca said the SPASD has roughly the same number of homeless students this school year — a cumulative total of 154 — as it did during the 2018-19 school year.
When asked where the homeless students live, Apodaca said students move from house to house sometimes sleeping on sofas, or are in a shelter, housed in a hotel or sleeping in cars.
Diedrich and Schroeder got into a slight disagreement when Diedrich criticized “people who don’t take care of their kids.”
Schroeder noted that it’s not always the fault of the parents or guardian of the student that the student is homeless. “Let’s not lump all of our families together,” Schroeder said. “It’s wildly unfair.”
But Schroeder also wondered whether Apodaca’s figures were under-reported.
“It’s definitely quite possible,” Apodaca replied, noting that many times, people are in transition longer than they were reporting or known by the district to be homeless.
Board meeting, work calendars approved
The board intends to return to its alternating schedule of meeting at the district office and at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building beginning in August, pending the progression to the final phase of the Forward Dane plan or a court ruling that does away with the plan that includes social distancing and limits the sizes of crowds.
If meetings in person begin again, the board plans to hold its first meeting of each month (usually the second Monday of each month) in the District Support Center located inside the SPASD office at 501 S. Bird St.
The second meeting (fourth Monday of each month) will take place in the council chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building at 300 E. Main St. in downtown Sun Prairie.
Alternatively, the board could also decide to meet at one of the SPASD’s schools. That’s because Schroeder said a final decision hasn’t been made on whether to begin moving meetings around the district again. Prior to the onset of COVID-19, the board experimented with moving some meetings to other schools, including a joint meeting with the Sun Prairie City Council held at Meadow View Elementary, 200 N. Grand Ave.
The SPASD Annual Electors Meeting is still scheduled to take place on Oct. 5 in the Performing Arts Center at Sun Prairie High School, 888 Grove St. (find the full list of meetings and the board work schedule with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Board Vice President Tom Weber also presented the 2020-21 board work calendar, an annual plan that includes “continuing monitoring and review of all policies, community connections, and activities to improve Board performance.” Under governance culture policy GC 4, Officers’ Roles, the Board Vice President is responsible for developing the Annual Work Plan.
Because the work calendar is a living document, changes may be made, and items added or dropped throughout the year, Weber told the board.
School showcases
The board watched two school showcases — one from C.H. Bird Elementary entitled, “SAIL in Action: Our Blue Jay Journey,” and the other from Northside Elementary, “Sending Love to Our Nighthawk Families…” See both PDFs with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com.
