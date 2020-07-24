An application approved Tuesday July 21 by the Sun Prairie City Council may already have taken place: downtown Sun Prairie businesses are being allowed to conduct sidewalk sales each Thursday, with the first one on July 23.
A memo to Sun Prairie City Clerk Elena Hilby from Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) and Tourism Manager Colleen Burke said the Downtown Sun Prairie BID requested approval of sidewalk sales for retail shops due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This will expand the space that retail shops have for customers to view products and for them to make potential sales,” Burke wrote.
Retail shops will participate by a placing a table or tables and possibly a tent on the sidewalk outside of their business, according to Burke.
Each participating business will conduct their own sales, based on the operation hours of their business.
Burke is asking participating retail shops to observe the following guidance:
• Maintaining sidewalk clearance of five feet, which she wrote “is ideal to achieve ADA [Americans with Disabilities Act] compliance,” but a clearance of three feet of sidewalk width is the absolute minimum width that will be allowable.
• Tables and/or tents must be only in front of the façade of their business.
• Social distancing and other Dane County Public Health measures will be observed.
City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer recommended approval of the street vending permit for BID establishments.
The council approval of the resolution allows Thursday Sidewalk Sales for Downtown Sun Prairie Retail shops, to be held every Thursday beginning July 23 and ending on October 29, 2020.
Historic downtown Sun Prairie walking tour set July 26
Enjoy a leisurely stroll around downtown Sun Prairie and learn about the turn-of-the-century architecture that is now recognized on the National Register of Historic Places during a walking tour of downtown Sun Prairie from 4-5 p.m. this Sunday, July 26.
Former mayor and current chair of The Friends of Sun Prairie History, Joe Chase, will share stories of how the city was formed and its impressive first residents.
All participants must wear face masks and will receive a map of Sun Prairie’s historic homes and landmarks.
The tour is free and open to all, but space is limited, so prospective participants must email museum@cityofsunprairie.com to reserve their place on the tour.
Located in the 1924 Public Library building since 1969, the Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum, 115 E. Main St., is on the National Register of Historic Places and offers changing exhibits that help tell the story of Sun Prairie’s dynamic community.
Admission is free; get details about the museum online at https://cityofsunprairie.com/322/Sun-Prairie-Historical-Library-Museum.
