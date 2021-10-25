A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, following a traffic stop in Sun Prairie, arrested a 32-year-old Sun Prairie man in Sun Prairie on Sunday, Oct, 24, for his fourth offense of operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI).
According to a press release, the State Patrol received a driving complaint of a driver unable to maintain his lane and driving off of the roadway.
A trooper located the vehicle in the 100 block of East Kohler Street at 8:49 p.m. and conducted a traffic stop.
Upon making contact with the driver, the trooper observed multiple signs of impairment. The driver -- Garrett Todd Wegenast, 32 years of age, from Sun Prairie, was arrested for OWI 4th Offense.