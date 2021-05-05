The Sun Prairie Plan Commission on May 11 is scheduled to consider a new headquarters facility for Quarra Stone in the Sun Prairie Business Park.
City Planning Director Tim Semmann said in a press release that the commission is scheduled to convene a public hearing on a request by Quarra Stone for approval of a General Development Plan (GDP) to construct a company headquarters with manufacturing and outdoor storage.
If approved, the new headquarters will be located along the west side of the 1700 block of Columbus Street, currently in the Town of Bristol.
Quarra earlier this year presented concept plans for commission and city council review, with the reaction to the plans being overwhelmingly favorable.
Other commission action
Other items scheduled to be considered by the commission during its regularly scheduled meeting include:
• Veridian/Gorman hearings. Public hearings will be held on two requests by Veridian Homes PB, LLC and Gorman & Company.
The first hearing seeks city approval of an amendment to the City of Sun Prairie Comprehensive Plan to change the recommended future land use classification for approximately 7.1 acres of land located west of Jenny Wren Trail and east of State Highway 151, from “General Commercial” to “Neighborhood Mixed-Use”.
The second hearing seeks city approval of an amendment to the Smith’s Crossing GDP to allow a change of use from “Office/Business Space” to “Attached Residential” and to create a new multi-family residential district affecting the same lands along Jenny Wren Trail.
• Gorman request. The commission will consider a request by Gorman & Company for approval of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to allow the construction of a 108-unit multi-family development at 2490-2520 Jenny Wren Trail.
• Additional Culver’s Drive-Thru Lane. The commission has scheduled a public hearing on a request by McCon Building Corp. for approval of an amendment to a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow an additional drive-thru lane at Culver’s Restaurant, located at 1501 W. Main.
• Faith Communities 2 CUP. A public hearing will be held on a request by Faith Communities 2, LLC for approval of a CUP to allow a community living arrangement at 35 Tower Drive.
Virtual meeting
Semmann said the Tuesday, May 11 meeting set to begin at 7 p.m. will be held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Information on how you can submit public comments and remotely participate in the Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to this request, will be found on the city’s website.
The meeting can be viewed live on cable channel KSUN (channel 983 on Spectrum cable or channels 13 or 1013 on TDS Cable) and streamed live online at ksun.tv.
More information on the May 11 plan commission agenda items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Division by phone at 608-825-1107 weekdays during normal business hours.
