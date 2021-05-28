There’s just one last favor I’ll ask of you,
See that my grave is kept clean
- 1920s blues/spiritual song by Blind Lemon Jefferson
The vinegar etches away the dirt on the granite surface, and with the sweep of cloth, the baking soda is brushed away and the name on the gravestone is revealed.
Jack Davison and a crew of volunteers cleaned up gravestones in the City of Sun Prairie cemetery last month, honoring the more than 1,000 people buried there. Usually, the volunteers, have an ancestor buried there, but for others, it’s an interesting way to connect with history.
The City of Sun Prairie had its first burial in 1851, said Davison, who has been the cemetery’s sexton for 14 years. Back then, people had to buy a whole plot—enough for one person and seven of their kinfolk to be buried.
“The cost was $2.50 with 50 cents down and the rest had to be paid by October,” Davison said. “Today it’s $900 a plot—and that’s just for one person.”
Davison’s own ancestors are buried in the cemetery that he watches over.
Nathan S. Davison, Jack’s great grandfather, was the last Civil War veteran to die in Sun Prairie after serving in the 20th Wisconsin Infantry Company B. He was wounded and sent home but reenlisted after he recovered and was in the 37th Wisconsin Infantry organized at Camp Randall in Madison. He rose to the rank of captain shortly before he was wounded again at the siege of Petersburg, Virginia.
The city cemetery is the final resting spot for some of the city’s most notable residents: Col. William Angell, Dr. Charles Giles Crosse and nearly 200 other veterans.
Barbara Thomsen, a Royal Air Force Captain in World War II, and her first husband Henry, another World War II vet are buried there. Every Memorial Day, the American Legion puts a British flag on her grave to honor her service.
Dr. Elijah A. Woodward served in the Civil War and was a Prisoner of War. His headstone, in the shape of a church, is one of the most unique in the Sun Prairie cemetery.
The Civil War Monument, at the front of the cemetery, was put up in 1893. On Memorial Day, a parade would start at the old city hall, at Main and Bristol Street, and end at the Sun Prairie Cemetery, Davison said.
There is a core of volunteers that help out at the headstone maintenance days throughout the year but Davison welcomes others to pitch in to help sweep the graves, restore markers and trim plants and shrubs back.
“I tell people to bring their brooms and bring their friends and come out because we are a good, friendly group,” Davison said.
Davison and the other volunteers aren’t the only ones who watch over and honor the people buried in the City of Sun Prairie cemetery.
A week before Memorial Day, Sun Prairie American Legion Post 333 members, Boy Scouts and other local residents mark veteran’s graves with small American Flags.
Gary Petersen estimates that more than 1,000 flags are put out. Last year the group had to take a break because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We couldn’t get enough volunteers because groups couldn’t meet in person,” Petersen said. “But we are back this year.”
Petersen has set flags on veteran’s graves for more than 35 years. The American Legion also visits other cemeteries in the Sun Prairie area, including Sacred Hearts and Memory Gardens, and the outlying areas, to make sure those veterans are honored, too.
Petersen said it’s important to continue the Memorial Day ritual.
“We want to honor veterans for their service,” Petersen said, “and let them know that we will always remember them.”
Manners matter: Cemetery etiquette
• Consult with the cemetery keeper or attendant and follow cemetery rules.
• Do not disturb burials or processions and refrain from making unnecessary loud noises. Respect other visitors at the cemetery.
• Respect cemetery visiting hours.
• Follow marked paths and avoid walking on graves or disturbing burial spots in the cemetery.
• Do not litter and pick up any trash that you see.
• If you bring pets into the cemetery, keep them leashed and clean up after them.
The City of Sun Prairie Cemetery clean-up days are set for 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 and Monday, Aug. 2 and 8:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. For more information, email Jack Davison at jackmdavison@yahoo.com or call (608) 837-4924. To donate money for the American Legion’s veteran flag program, email americanlegionpost333@gmail.com.