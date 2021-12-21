The Loft at 132, located at 132 Market St. above Full Mile Brewery & Kitchen, hosts many events throughout the year -- including the Sun Prairie Education Foundation's "Keys to the Future" event (above) in 2019.
Gov. Tony Evers awarded more than $27 million in grants to 204 event venues and live event small businesses throughout the state -- including the Loft at 132 in downtown Sun Prairie -- as part of his $140 million investment to support Wisconsin's tourism and entertainment industries.
“These businesses play a critical role in building a strong economy as they bring people together from all over the state and country for weddings, family reunions, business conferences, and so much more,” said Evers in a statement announcing the awards.
“From Belmont to Washington Island, these funds will help bolster more than 200 small businesses and event venues across our state," the governor added, "which are an essential part of our communities and our state's entertainment industries.”
The Loft at 132 LLC received a grant of $191,718 according to the list of grant awards for event venues and was the only venue in Sun Prairie to receive funding.
“By making these funds available, Gov. Evers continues to support economic recovery for our tourism and entertainment industries and the small businesses that are the lifeblood of our economy,” said Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary Joel Brennan.
“So many faced challenges over the last two years, and now as we head into the holiday season," Brennan added, "these grants are giving our communities an extra reason to celebrate.”
The event venue and live event small business assistance grants were created to address the revenue shortfalls experienced by event venues and small businesses that cater to live events during the pandemic.
The combined programs are funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act and administered by DOA. Applications for the grants opened Sept. 16, 2021, and closed on Oct. 15, 2021.