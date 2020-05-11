Pending action by the Sun Prairie School Board, the new stadium under construction in Sun Prairie will be known as Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field.
A press release issued May 11 by the Sun Prairie Area School District said the district received a naming rights proposal from Bank of Sun Prairie for a 20-year naming rights sponsorship of the new multipurpose stadium currently under construction at Ashley Field.
According to the press release, the naming rights sponsorship proposal incorporates elements on how and where Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium name and logo may be displayed and other opportunities such as the bank delivering free financial education across the district.
The proposed sponsorship is $250,000 for 20 years of naming rights for the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field, with the Bank of Sun Prairie offering to provide the entire $250,000 upfront rather than a proposed amount to be received annually over the 20 year life of the agreement.
“We are so pleased to have the opportunity to expand our partnership with the Bank of Sun Prairie, a trusted community partner who has been key to our operational efficiencies,” said SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron.
Saron said pending consideration by the Sun Prairie Board of Education, the joint endeavor "holds the promise that the Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium at Ashley Field will be the flagship amenity for the City of Sun Prairie and surrounding communities for decades to come, a thriving center for commerce, social events, and school-district activities. It’s an exceptional opportunity!”
The new stadium, being constructed on a portion of where Ashley Field was located before, will be situated north-south instead of the former field's east-west orientation. Officials from Findorff Construction and the SPASD recently indicated construction is proceeding on time for an August opening by Sun Prairie High School athletic teams, including Sun Prairie Cardinals football.
"Sun Prairie Area School District has been a valued Bank of Sun Prairie partner for many decades," Bank of Sun Prairie President and CEO Jimmy Kauffman said in the press release. "Our two organizations have worked together side by side to propel this community to become one of the most vibrant and growing areas in Wisconsin. We are proud of our heritage and our strong relationship."
Kauffman said the reconstruction of Ashley Field allows the new stadium to become "the flagship sporting and entertainment venue in this region" and is fully supported by Bank of Sun Prairie.
"We are committed to supporting SPASD to make this a reality complete with features and amenities required to make it a showpiece – with all the technology and functionality of a world-class stadium,” Kauffman added.
The naming rights sponsorship proposal will be reviewed at the May 11, 2020 Sun Prairie School Board meeting. A memo in the board's packet for the May 11 meeting states. "while the funds are not being tied to any one feature, they do allow the district to add back some features that the budget would not have allowed without this donation."
The SPASD serves more than 8,500 students in 4K-12th grades. The SPASD includes 14 schools – nine elementary schools, two middle schools, one upper middle school, one high school, and an alternative learning school. The SPASD is building a second high school that will open in the fall of 2022.
Bank of Sun Prairie is a locally owned full-service community bank with more than $440 million in assets and four branches in Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.