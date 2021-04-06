Explore Children's Museum on April 13 agenda

The Explore Children’s Museum of Sun Prairie will be the subject of a public hearing during the Tuesday, April 13 Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
A request by the museum is seeking city council approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow an indoor institutional use (children’s museum) in an existing building at 1433 W. Main Street.
Other items scheduled to be considered by the commission as part of its April 13 agenda include:
• Badger State Towing. A public hearing will be held on a request by the business for approval of a CUP to establish an outdoor storage area associated with a towing business at 1140 Wilburn Road.
• Commercial building. A public meeting will be held on a request by Prime Global LLC for approval of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to construct a 9,845 square foot multi-tenant commercial building with an outdoor patio located at 298 S. Grand Ave.
• CSM, PIP for apartment development. A public meeting will be held on a request by Colorado Avenue LLC for approval of a Certified Survey Map (CSM) to divide a 9.54 acre lot located west of North Thompson Road and south of Colorado Avenue into three lots for residential development and one outlot for dedication of public park land; along with a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to allow a 108 unit multi-family development with clubhouse and underground parking.
• Final plat consideration. A public meeting will be held on a request by VH Smith’s Crossing II LLC for approval of a Final Plat of the Second Addition to Smith’s Crossing McCoy Addition containing 84 lots and 3 outlots on lands east of the intersection of Summerfield Way and Crane Meadow Way.
• Live/Work PIP. A public meeting will be held on a request by GNF PROPERTIES, LLC for approval of a Precise Implementation Plan (PIP) to allow for the construction of two 7-unit live/work townhome buildings with space for first floor commercial uses at 3011 and 3012 Prospect Drive.
• USA amendment. A public meeting will be held on a request by Aaron Ruengpinyophun for Coris Development Group LLC requesting authorization to file and Urban Service Area (USA) Amendment to expand the City of Sun Prairie’s USA to include approximately 35 acres of property located between Token Creek and Stonehaven Drive, approximately one-quarter mile east of Highway C.
• Fees changes? A public meeting will be held on a request by the City of Sun Prairie for an update regarding a possible Amendment of the City’s Development Application Fees.
Due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held remotely. Information on how individuals can submit public comments and remotely participate in the Sun Prairie Plan Commission meeting, along with application materials related to these agenda items, will be found on the city’s website.
More information on these items can be obtained by contacting the City of Sun Prairie’s Planning Department at 608-825-1107.
