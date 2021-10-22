Mayor Paul Esser thanked and congratulated three people connected with the Lettuce Dream Garden at Vandenburg Heights Park on Tuesday, Oct. 19, presenting a proclamation to one person who thanked two more volunteers.
Esser presented his proclamation to Eva Bellinger, who volunteered in the garden several days per week for several hours all summer long or about 150 hours total while serving as volunteer manager. A self-described, self-taught gardener, Bellinger related knowledge on a range of garden-related issues from thinning plants, to correcting issues with bugs/mildew/fungus, etc., to soil conditions.
Bellinger has also been tagging monarchs and teaching kids who are at the park how to tag monarchs for the purpose of tracking them in their fall migration, according to the proclamation. She has served approximately 100 unduplicated residents (kids and adults) in the neighborhood with the garden.
But after being presented with the proclamation, Bellinger singled out Fred Davenport and Shenika Moss as deserving of credit for the success of the garden, too.
“The purpose of the Lettuce Dream Garden is number one to provide a handicap-accessible garden. And if you ever if you come to Lettuce Dream, you’ll be able to see that a person in a wheelchair can do a three point turn from anywhere in the garden,” Bellinger told the council and audience watching on KSUN. “The garden is established in planters so persons such as myself — who has some back and knee issues that I simply cannot get down on the ground anymore — can access it and can still work in the garden.”
As for the reference to the 100 residents, Bellinger said she hopes to see more in the garden next year.
Davenport, who said he lives just a couple of blocks from the park, described why he volunteered.
“I don’t mind going down there volunteering — I usually go in the morning and pick up some trash around the park. I made sure the plants were watered and pulled the weeds. I live in a good neighborhood — it’s a diverse neighborhood,” Davenport said. “I like the place where I live — I just try to make it a nice [place where], you know, the good can come out more than . . . some of the bad things that can be said about people, as far as Vandenberg is concerned. So I’m just trying to do it for the good of the neighborhood that I live in.”
Moss thanked Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom.
“I would just like to say just thank you all. For me, just mentioning this was something I wanted to do, in three hours, Kristin made it happen,” Moss told the council and KSUN audience via ZOOM. “And so I’m very honored to be able to see Lettuce Dream happen. So thank you all for this opportunity.”
Grissom thanked Bellinger, Davenport and Moss in her remarks.
“I know Eva’s very humble in her involvement with the garden but she’s become known as the Garden Mom. Honestly, we would not have been as successful as we were without her, so I just really appreciate you, Eva, and you’re just an amazing human being and it’s been awesome getting to know Fred too and just his involvement in the garden,” Grissom said.
“He’s out there every morning, cleaning up the park, keeping it nice and orderly, and he’s kind of a second set of eyes and reports back different maintenance issues to the parks crew — he’s got a direct line to Joe, our crew leader,” Grissom said.
“So it really is pretty powerful . . . just seeing the coming together around this garden and how many lives it’s positively impacted,” Grissom added. “And I just think Marlene Hyer would be really incredibly proud of her donation and just seeing the impact that it’s made. So a huge thank you to everybody involved, and Eva, I just appreciate you so much.”
Auditing services contract approved
Acting on a recommendation from City Finance Director Kristin Vander Kooi, alders on Oct. 19 voted to award an auditing services contract to Baker Tilly.
The contract is for years ending December 31, 2021, 2022, and 2023 with an option to extend the agreement to cover an additional three years ending December 31, 2024, 2025, and 2026.
Services included in the contract were:
• Auditing general city finances;
• Completing a Comprehensive Annual Financial Report;
• Completing a Tax 16 Report to reconcile between the state and basic financial statements;
• Auditing the Wastewater Treatment and Storm Water utilities;
• Reviewing finances for the Business Improvement District;
• Conducting an audit in compliance with Uniform Guidance and State Single Audi guidelines; and
• Conducting a Tax Increment Finance District compilation that includes a combined report for six districts.
In a memo to alders, Vander Kooi stated the city received proposals from four firms: Baker Tilly US, Bergan KDV, Clifton Larson Allen, and Kerber Rose. Baker Tilly US, LLP performed the most recent audit of the city and Sun Prairie Utilities for the period ending December 31, 2020.
An evaluation team that included staff from the City of Sun Prairie Finance Department, Sun Prairie Utilities, and the chair of the Finance Committee evaluated and scored on the proposals based on these criteria: qualifications of the firm, relevant experience of the firm, sustainability, Disadvantaged-Owned Business Enterprise/Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (DBE/WBE), local preference, and cost.
Vander Kooi wrote in her recommendation memo that qualifications and relevant experience were scored based upon: the firm’s size, the firm’s size of its governmental audit staff;
The firm’s experience with auditing Wisconsin governmental entities, the location of the firm’s office that staff would from, the number of staff to be committed to this engagement, the completion of audits of comparable size and complexity, single audits of comparable size and complexity, experience with Tax Incremental Financing districts; and
Preparation of Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports.
Based on that evaluation criteria, Baker Tilly ranked first, scoring 75.21 out of a possible 100 points.
The closest firm to them was Clifton Larson, with a score of 68.04, followed by Kerber Rose scoring at 66.23 and BerganKDV at 60.17. Vander Kooi recommended awarding the contract to Baker Tilly.
According to the contract terms, the city will pay $98,900 in 2021; $102,900 in 2022; $107,200 in 2023, $111,350 in 2024; $115,450 in 2025 and $119,400 in 2026.