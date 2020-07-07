Face masks required in Dane County starting July 13

Dane County residents will need to mask up in public starting next week to help curb the COVID-19 spread.
Public Health Madison & Dane County issues the new order. People over the age of 5 will be required to wear masks in any enclosed buildings, health care clinics and hospitals, waiting in lines and on public transportations, and when visiting other people's homes. Exceptions are made while eating at a restaurant and while at home with family members.
Full order at https://publichealthmdc.com/news/public-health-madison-dane-county-releases-new-orders-requiring-face-coverings
People with physical, mental, or developmental conditions are exempt from the order.
"Public health research now shows that face coverings are critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19. Given the current number of COVID-19 infections in our county, we need to all be wearing face coverings every time we leave the house," Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County Janel Heinrich said.
Dane County reported 2,510 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.
Public health officials say that medical-grade surgical masks or N95 respirators are not necessary and people can cover their faces with a bandana or scarf.
Although not required, health officials highly encourage parents to mask kids ages 2-4.
Public health officials report that people of color in Dane County have experienced racism and discrimination in public. Heinrich said this was unacceptable.
"It is on every person in our county to do better," Heinrich said. "People should assume that everyone wearing a mask is doing it to protect you and themselves. If someone is not wearing a mask, assume that they are genuinely not able to do so."
