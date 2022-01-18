A 36-year-old Sun Prairie male is facing federal charges for allegedly distributing cocaine as part of a drug conspiracy that operated for six years.
Jason Hall is charged with multiple counts of distributing cocaine and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute.
Hall was one of 10 people indicted for allegedly participating in a cocaine conspiracy for multiple years.
The indictment returned by a federal grand jury last week alleged that Hall conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine from December 2018 to May 2020.
The indictment alleges that 500 grams or more of cocaine were attributable to Hall. Hall was also charged with five counts of distributing cocaine in April and May 2020 and possessing cocaine with intent to distribute on Fed. 24, 2021.
Hall was arrested in Madison on Jan. 13 and appeared in U.S. District Court in Madison the same day. Hall is in the Dane County Jail.
Hall faces between 10 years to life in prison on the cocaine conspiracy charge and a maximum sentence of 20 years on the other six charges.
Others charged in the multi-year cocaine conspiracy include: Winfield Agee, 35, Chicago; Darryl McDonald, 38, Chicago; Nikia Cannon, 46, Chicago; Kiayla Alston, 28, Madison; Daniel Barlow, 34, Madison; Daren Jones, 27, Madison; Larry Dotson, 40, Madison