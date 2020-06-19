Alders on June 16 voted to approve an overhauled general development plan for the Pumpkin Patch retail district on the city’s west side — despite objections from a neighboring developer and a former mayor.
On June 9, members of the Sun Prairie Plan Commission voted to reject a revised general development plan (GDP) for Pumpkin Patch. Among other objections, commissioners voiced concerns about the size and location of a Meijer gas station-convenience store sign, traffic flow, building appearance and materials for the Meijer Supercenter, and street width.
Materials presented for alders to consider on June 16 addressed many of those concerns:
• Building materials. A Meijer real estate representative told alders that stacked, cultured limestone had been added to the exterior of the Meijer Supercenter building. Ashley Mack told alders the design for the new store will be a new design by Meijer with a more modern feel. She told alders the renderings “don’t do the store justice” because it looks much better when completed.
The changes were made after commissioners and neighboring developer Chad Fedler raised concerns about the type of building materials being used.
Fedler, whose West Prairie Village has several hundred thousand square feet of potential retail space and more than 600 apartment entitlements, is also the developer of Prairie Lakes nearby. He used slides to show the upgraded quality of the development — with top-of-the-line finishes that included split-face block and limestone columns.
While admitting he objected to it at first — despite insistence by the city on the higher finishes — Fedler said he now believes better architectural standards and building materials result in higher quality of retail development.
Developer Jeff Hundley went back to Meijer and asked them to tweak the design elements on the building after the commission meeting.
“We were surprisingly humbled last week by the planning commission,” Hundley told alders during the Zoom meeting. But he said he was pleased with the final product.
Mack told alders the building materials are similar to other “warm” building designs and in some cases are better because the finished concrete closely resembles split block.
Fedler accused Meijer of painting mortar marks into the walls to make it appear the walls were brick instead of concrete panels.
• Traffic flow. West Prairie Village attorney Mike Lawton pointed out problems with traffic flow into the Meijer convenience store and specifically objected to the street width being proposed for Lantern Drive, one of the frontage roads near Main Street that will service the convenience store.
Lawton also said a traffic impact analysis should be completed for the Meijer properties because the new development could impact neighboring properties such as Prairie Lakes and West Prairie Village.
But Kugler pointed out the traffic study, while debated by city staff, was not needed. “We don’t think this changes things substantially,” Kugler told the council. He also said any general development plan includes certain trade-offs, such as public benefit in exchange for design concessions including street width and sign placement.
Hundley agreed with Kugler. “The last thing we want is a street problem and a traffic problem,” Hundley said, adding that any traffic issues on the internal street layout will kill business.
• Sign placement and height. Kugler said Meijer has agreed to move the 16-by-9 foot monument sign advertising the presence of the convenience store which had been scheduled to be placed in the public right-of-way. The sign will now be smaller — less than 14 feet high — and not require a separate approval. It will also be placed on one of the development lots instead of on the corner.
During one point in the discussion, Fedler said he believed the city had a conflict of interest in developing Pumpkin Patch. Instead of balancing the interests of residents and taxpayers, the city was in a position to allow certain concessions in the development that were not allowed for other developments.
Former mayor Joe Chase objected to the sign placement without knowing the sign had been moved, but also opposed the development for other reasons. “It has also been pointed out that the Meijer store architectural building materials were relaxed for this development which shows a disregard for the high standards that were required in the Prairie Lakes Development,” Chase wrote to the council.
“My comments at prior meetings regarding the Pumpkin Patch Farm Development were that Sun Prairie Partners, LLC have no regard for the image they are proposing for the gateway corridor to Sun Prairie via State Highway 151,” Chase wrote.
“Another plain big box store, but first tear down an historic 1866 era home, instead of integrating some aesthetics into a development which they, with a tone of mockery, called the Pumpkin Patch Farm Development,” Chase said. “For all these reasons, I ask you to vote no on these two resolutions.”
Alders voted unanimously to approve the improved GDP and a companion resolution approving a Preliminary and Final Plat of Pumpkin Patch Farms. The final plat revises a previously approved plat to create seven lots and three outlots located on approximately 51 acres of land located south of West Main Street and west of South Thompson Road.
The council also approved a request from Pumpkin Patch to install private utility services from Sun Prairie Utilities as part of the council’s June 16 agenda.
