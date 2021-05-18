The City of Sun Prairie's staff engineer Clint Christenson provided this update for the Miller-Trapp street project as of May 18, 2021:
Update as of May 18th:
The contractor S&L Underground, Inc. plans to place traffic control and erosion control measures on Miller and Trapp streets starting next Wednesday, May 26.
"Please do not park on the street Thursday as the asphalt on both streets will be pulverized, shaped and rolled," Christenson added.
Asphalt millings will serve as the driving surface until the underground utility work has been completed and the streets can be excavated and crushed aggregate is placed.
On Monday, May 31, the tree removals will begin and may take up to seven working days. The contractor will begin underground utility work on Wednesday, June 2 working on sanitary sewer main replacements.
Individuals with questions should email Christenson at cchristenson@cityofsunprairie.com.