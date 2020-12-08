Sun Prairie police jailed a 25-year-old female who allegedly bit her mother on Dec. 5.
Sun Prairie Police Lt. Kevin Konopacki said officers responded to the 100 block of Church Street at 10:09 p.m. to investigate a report of a female who took a large amount of medication to overdose.
Investigating officers learned the female’s mother placed her hand in the daughter’s mouth in an effort to retrieve some of the pills, but was bitten by the daughter.
Police transported the female to St. Mary’s Hospital but they cleared her for medical release after successfully removing the medications.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Meagan Shelton, 25, of Sun Prairie for domestic disorderly conduct in connection with biting her mother, then transported Shelton to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Retail theft call leads to arrest for bail jumping
Sun Prairie Police arrested a 20-year-old Sun Prairie male Dec. 5 after he allegedly attempted to steal an electronic navigation unit from Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road.
Konopacki said police received a license plate number of the suspect vehicle and shared it with officers. A Sun Prairie Police Department officer subsequently pulled over and stopped the vehicle in the Vandenburg Heights neighborhood and placed the male suspect under arrest.
Upon completion of the investigation, police arrested Daniel Baccas, 20, of Sun Prairie for retail theft, three felony bail jumping charges and one misdemeanor bail jumping charge, then transported him to the Dane County Public Safety Building to be jailed.
Winter alerts in advance of Friday weather
The Sun Prairie Police Department wants to remind people to be prepared for winter conditions which could threaten their safety. During the winter months of November 2019 – March 2020 the SPPD responded to 218 reports of traffic crashes. The SPPD is asking travelers and motorists to be aware of conditions such as those predicted for Friday Dec. 11, when local weather forecasters are predicting a 70% chance of rain turning to snow.
Ready Wisconsin, part of the Wisconsin Emergency Management Team, provides information on winter weather safety. A list of items for an emergency winter kit is available on the ReadyWisconsin website at https://readywisconsin.wi.gov/make-a-kit/.
Remember to check for road closings prior to traveling. You can also sign up for SPPD Nixel alerts to stay up to date on emergencies on the SPPD website at www.cityofsunprairie.com/204/Police-Department, as well as following the SPPD on Twitter @sunprairiepd and liking the SPPD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/sunprairiepd/.
—Compiled by Chris Mertes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.