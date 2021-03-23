The Sun Prairie Lions Club will conduct its “From Your Pantry to Ours” food and personal care drive from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, March 27 at Sunshine Place, 18 Rickel Road.
“Well, so we’re calling it From Your Pantry to Ours because this time of the year, the food pantries are usually low on supplies. People tend to donate a lot right around the holidays, but then the donations kind of dry up. So this is the perfect time of the year to do that,” remarked Ron Wright, past president of the Sun Prairie Lions Club and Food Drive Chair.
“They’re looking for anything, but preferably the current donation needs, which are diapers, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products, laundry soap, dish soap, shampoo, paper towels, deodorant for men and women and bleach and disinfectant cleaning supplies,” Wright said. Non-perishable food items will also be accepted as part of the drive.
Donors are asked to place the items in an unlocked or slightly ajar trunk or vehicle hatchback so the eight masked Sun Prairie Lions Club members working at the event can simply reach in and grab the items without donor contact, due to COVID-19.
Items will also be weighed and taken into the pantry for sorting and distribution so the donations for the drive can all be reported to the Wisconsin Lions district the Sun Prairie Lions Club is part of.
“It’s a district-wide hunger project for our Lions District 27-D1,” explained Wright. “All 57 clubs are hoping to participate during the three months of January, February, or March.”
Donors who can’t make it to the “From Our Pantry to Yours” Lions Food Drive may also give money through the pantry’s website at https://sunprairiefoodpantry.com/index.php/how-you-can-help/donate-items then clicking on the Donate Via PayPal link.
The Sun Prairie Lions Club only began meeting again in February after Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) relaxed restrictions on indoor gatherings, but is planning other events, including a Drive-Thru Easter Egg Hunt set for Saturday, April 3 from 12-1 p.m. at Sheehan Park.
Other Sun Prairie Lions events for the remainder of the year — including Clutch’s Raffle — will be announced as COVID-19 protocols and public gathering restrictions allow.
The Sun Prairie Lions Club and Foundation promotes this mission statement by implementing the following: Maintaining and increasing membership by encouraging the recruitment of new members; building a sense of pride and spirit within the club by supporting and participating in club projects and activities; and maintaining the financial strength of the club and encouraging self-sufficiency.
The Sun Prairie Lions Club is part of Lions Clubs International, the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 46,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world.
Learn more about the Sun Prairie Lions Club at https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/sun_prairie/; learn more about the Sun Prairie Emergency Food Pantry online at https://sunprairiefoodpantry.com/
