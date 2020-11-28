Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU) recently announced the sponsorship of a community wide gingerbread house decorating contest. The contest runs now through noon on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
Winners will be announced Tuesday, December 22, 2020.
Entries will be judged based on the following criteria: construction, decoration, creativity, and holiday essence.
To enter the contest, please take a selfie photo with the decorated gingerbread house and email the photo (with a subject title “Gingerbread House”) to information@myspu.org . Please include in the email a contact name, address, and phone number. SPU reserves the right to post all entries to our website or social media pages.
General rules listed
SPU is listing these general rules for its Gingerbread House contest:
• The contest is open to all Sun Prairie community households.
• SPU will donate $10 to the Sun Prairie Food Pantry for each valid entry.
• Gingerbread houses can be made from homemade cookie, purchased pre-baked kit, graham crackers, wafer cookies, or any appropriate edible building material.
• Selfie photo showing the decorated house must be included for a valid entry.
• Contest entries must be received at SPU by noon, Dec. 18, 2020. Entries must clearly state a contact name, address, and phone number to qualify. Email to: information@myspu.org Including a creative name for your gingerbread house entry will earn you bonus points.
• Contest winners will be determined by SPU employee vote on Dec, 21 using criteria of construction, decoration, creativity, and holiday essence. Winners will be announced Dec. 22, 2020
• The top three votes received will each receive a $100 gift card or gift certificate for their favorite Sun Prairie restaurant.
• SPU reserves the right to post any or all entrant gingerbread house photos to its website or social media pages.
• SPU employee households may enter the contest, but are not eligible to win a prize.
• Only one winner per household.
