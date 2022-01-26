Asking for other city-related entities to get a look at it, a policy relating to sponsorship for city events programs and projects was tabled by Sun Prairie City Council alders.
The objective of the city’s proposed Sponsorship Policy is to establish consistent principles and guidelines for how all city departments seek and secure sponsors.
The policy creates a uniform approach across all departments’ staff to implement consistent sponsorship opportunities, promotions, and reporting for community programs, services, projects and events.
The policy also sets the standards, guidelines and approval criteria for sponsorships — and is designed to protect the mission, image and values of the City of Sun Prairie.
City of Sun Prairie Community Events and Sponsorship Coordinator Alyse Peters said the city has seen an increase in individuals, community groups, businesses and other organizations wishing to support or sponsor the City’s programs, projects, services, facilities, and events.
In a memo to alders, Peters wrote that in February 2021, the city approved the Donation and Fundraising Policy which defines a sponsorship, but not the process for approving, documenting, and executing sponsorships.
Peters pointed out that multiple departments in the city have programs, projects, services, facilities, and events that need sponsorships. A sponsorship policy would facilitate sponsorships being handled and communicated consistently by all departments.
“To further support and encourage those wishing to support programs, projects, services and/or facilities that better our community,” Peters wrote, “the city should consider adopting a policy that outlines a concise, accessible and streamlined process for sponsorships.”
Peters wrote that the policy was developed in collaboration with the city’s Finance Department, with input received from city leadership who typically handle sponsorships for their departments or divisions to ensure relevancy and practicality.
Peters wrote in her memo that the policy gives parameters and guidance in accepting sponsors and authorizing sponsorships. These parameters are also in alignment with the city’s adopted Purchasing Policy and Donation and Fundraising Policy.
“Despite the process and parameters outlined in the policy, it is also important to acknowledge that the policy simply cannot be a one-size-fits-all solution due to the variety of different scenarios that could occur with a sponsor and the event, program, project, service, or facility they would like to support,” Peters wrote in her memo. “This policy will facilitate a consistent process and interdepartmental communications to determine the best path forward, or an alternate solution, by working collaboratively with prospective sponsors and understanding their goals and objectives.”
Peters encouraged the adoption of the policy because it “will further encourage collaborative partnerships and sponsorships for the city as it reduces barriers by creating a clear pathway to do so.”
The policy differentiates between sponsorships, donations or gifts, in-kind donations, a marketing asset/sponsor event, a special event and a Community Event.
For example, the policy states a sponsorship is a form of marketing in which an organization or company pays for the right to be associated with an event, project, program, facility or service. The sponsor receives a good or service (marketing assets and sponsor benefits) in return for their contribution.
The policy states all sponsorship dollars are used to offset expenditures and therefore should be accounted for in the annual budget. Because the revenues and expenses are already budgeted for, the financial contribution does not need to be approved.
However, the policy states all sponsorships must have an accompanying sponsorship agreement that shall be approved by the beneficiary department head, Community Events/Sponsorship Development Coordinator, and appropriate city representative(s), as outlined in Section 4.4.
All sponsorships should first be authorized by the beneficiary department head. Upon authorization, a sponsorship agreement then shall be developed by the beneficiary department head with the Community Events/Sponsorship Development Coordinator, and then approved by the appropriate city representative(s), if applicable.
The process for approving sponsorship agreements may vary based on the total value of the sponsorship. In all cases, both the beneficiary department head and the Community Events/Sponsorship Development Coordinator shall review the proposed sponsorship agreement to ensure consistency prior to routing through the approval process (see a copy of the proposed agreement with the electronic version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
But District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens, who was recently named executive director of the Sun Prairie Library Foundation, said the policy creates confusion for entities like the Sun Prairie Public Library that have 501©(3) entities that can contribute money to them.
For example, Stevens asked if — as the policy states — the city may give recognition for each donation. Does that mean the city has to acknowledge every donation to, Stevens said, the library expansion project? Or can it be done all at once?
And Stevens said the policy also makes some city department heads responsible for their own fundraising.
Both Peters and Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department Director Kristin Grissom said the policy is not made to be a one-size-fits-all. Grissom said the policy was reviewed by city department heads and they recommended the policy be approved.
District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie said it might be beneficial for groups like the Sun Prairie Parks Friends — which has raised a lot of money for the city’s new Pickleball courts in its first year of existence and contributed labor to one park building project — to review the language in the policy and provide any comments to the city.
Alders agreed, unanimously voting to delay the policy until the Feb. 15 Sun Prairie City Council meeting.