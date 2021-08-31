This month, Henry Vilas Zoo was awarded a $250,000 grant to build organizational capacity to foster empathy for wildlife.
The grant was awarded through Woodland Park Zoo’s Building Organizational Capacity to Foster Empathy for Wildlife Granting Program. The program is a part of the Advancing Conversation through Empathy (ACE) Network, a group of 20 AZA-accredited zoos and aquariums in a seven-state northern region of the US which leverages the strengths and diverse perspectives of partner organizations.
“The Henry Vilas Zoo is committed to providing exceptional animal care and takes pride in its education and conservation efforts to save endangered species,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “We are excited to partner with the Madison Children’s Museum on enhancing visitors’ overall experience at the zoo and connection to our animals through this grant program.”
The grant will help Henry Vilas Zoo create an Interpretive Master Plan that will develop on-grounds signage to sustain effective empathy practices and increase empathetic connections to animals in their respective communities.
“Empathy is an essential tool we use to allow our guests to connect on a deeper level with animals and the natural world,” said Education Specialist Courtney Cordova.
“Empathy teaches people to see the world through an animals eyes. When we introduce someone to Curly, a giant African millipede, and they can learn about how he is a recycler of the forest who eats leaf litter and curls up into a tight ball when he is threatened, we start to show how we care for our animals as unique individuals and not just a collection of bugs,” Cordova added.
Empathy relies on the ability to perceive, understand, and care about another person or animal. It is a powerful emotion that drives our connection with those around us and is a crucial driver for positive social change. We believe that fostering empath for animals is a powerful tool to empower our guests to make conservation a priority.
“We are excited to work with Henry Vilas Zoo,” said Brenda Baker, Director of Exhibits at the Madison Children’s Museum.
“Our mission is to connect children to their communities and the world beyond through discovery learning and creative play," Baker added. "The zoo is an excellent opportunity for families to engage with animals while learning about their environment in a fun and memorable way.”
Henry Vilas Zoo was one of four zoo facilities to receive the top funding for their project. The other zoos awarded grants are the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, the Racine Zoo, and St. Paul's Como Park Zoo.