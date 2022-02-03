During the Thursday, Feb. 3 Dane County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board will recognize February as Black History Month.
Black History Month is recognized annually in February as a celebration of achievements, contributions, and sacrifices by African Americans and a time to recognize their central role in U.S. history. Since 1976 every U.S. president has officially designated the month of February as Black History Month.
“I’m honored and proud to be celebrating and recognizing this important month in Dane County,” said County Board Supervisor Shelia Stubbs (District 23). “We need to continue to highlight the contributions and impact African American’s have had on history and at the same time bring awareness to all of the important and critical steps that are still needed in the fight for equity.”
The resolution states that both enslaved and free people of African descent have participated in every aspect of America’s effort to secure, protect, and advance the cause of freedom and civil rights and have stories that are an inspiration to all residents, that reflect the triumph of the human spirit and offer the hopes of everyday people to rise above both prejudice and circumstance and to build lives of dignity.
“I’m pleased that we are once again recognizing Black History month in Dane County. It serves as an opportunity to bring awareness and an opportunity to learn more about Black History and continue the discussion and action on a more representative community,” said County Board Supervisor Anthony Gray (District 14).
Also at tonight’s meeting, the board will recognize Dane County employees who have worked for the county for 25 years.
“We are so fortunate to have such dedicated, hardworking employees working every day to make Dane County a great place to live,” said Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher.
A total of 29 employees will recognized at the meeting tonight.
