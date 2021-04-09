Sun Prairie’s Sweet Corn Festival plans are moving forward with an in-person celebration this August after the 2020 event was curtailed by COVID-19.
“I am more than confident that we will be able to have a four-day, in-person corn festival this year,” said Amy Skicki, executive director of the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the events.
With the lifting of outdoor gathering restrictions by Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC) last week and the announcement of other Madison large-scale events like Dairy Expo going forward, Skicki is optimistic Corn Fest can return to normal.
Festival-goers can expect a parade, carnival, corn, beer tent and music this year. This year’s scaled-down event wouldn’t include craft fair and Skicki said the layout at Angell Park will be different to allow for a safe gathering.
The Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Fest, slated for Aug. 19-22, is the largest fundraiser for the chamber which has pivoted in the past year to help businesses manage the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An oversight committee of of a dozen people has been meeting since January to develop this year’s festival during the pandemic. Skicki said committee members are passionate about Corn Fest and she expects them to come up with some new ideas while still remaining true to the event’s historical identity.
Corn Fest organizers plan to rally Sun Prairie restaurants and retailers to offer corn-themed souvenirs and corn-crafted menu items to help get visitors into local businesses.
That’s just a few of the “cool ideas” that Skicki said are in the works for the 2021 celebration.
“It is really exciting to breath new life into this event,” Skicki said during the virtual April 1 Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) Board meeting.
The Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival got its start in 1953 and attracts not just locals, but thousands of visitors from across the state. Totes of fresh corn, with lots of butter, is a highlight of the event.
COVID-19 restrictions limited the 2020 festival to a one-day, drive-through event but Skicki said it was still a success — second only in popularity to the drive-thru Wisconsin State Fair.
The Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival is the largest fundraiser for the Sun Prairie Lions Club, Sun Prairie Exchange Club, VFW Post #9362 and American Legion Post 333.
Skicki said service organizations received $6,700 each from last year’s Drive-Through Corn Fest event.
