The City of Sun Prairie is undertaking a housing needs assessment, working with The Lakota Group, a Chicago-based urban planning and design firm, alongside SB Friedman Development Advisors, a market and housing consulting firm.
The Sun Prairie Community Development Authority (CDA) Advisory Board as well as a housing advisory committee will facilitate the Sun Prairie Housing for All assessment.
The housing study will provide city staff, elected officials, key stakeholders, and the community a better understanding of the housing market, housing challenges, and current and future unmet needs.
The result of this process will focus on strategies that will provide a pathway to address housing challenges and ensure the City of Sun Prairie is taking advantage of opportunities to support housing development at a range of price points and across different housing options.
The study will also consider ways to manage change and balance community needs, while embracing Sun Prairie’s history and heritage.
Despite delivery of new Sun Prairie residential units across a range of housing types, housing production in Sun Prairie has not kept up with population growth, leading to affordability challenges.
In addition to rapid growth, the Sun Prairie population has continued to diversify, and the needs of current residents will shift as the population ages. Sun Prairie is expected to continue to grow and add more residents in coming years and therefore wants to proactively understand and plan for current and future housing needs.
As Sun Prairie’s diversity continues to grow, it is necessary to learn about what types of housing best suit the unique needs of different communities.
“Addressing the housing needs can only be achieved by listening to all voices in the community and integrating their input,” said Mayor Paul Esser.
“We want to serve all community members who currently reside here and those who will one day call Sun Prairie their home,” the mayor added.
Intentional engagement will be key in successfully conducting the assessment.
Since May, the planning team has engaged a number of stakeholders through focus group discussions as well as touring the neighborhoods and engaging with community members on the ground.
The team has compiled an existing conditions report that illustrates the current housing situation in Sun Prairie, which has been uploaded to the project website, along with a recording of the most recent CDA Advisory Board meeting.
Different ways to follow the planning process include visiting the project website www.SunPrairieHousingforAll.com and signing up for regular email updates as well as checking the city’s Facebook page for updates posted there.
An online survey and community workshops are scheduled to occur between July and August to continue in engagement with the Sun Prairie community in this planning effort.