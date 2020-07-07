Wisconsin had 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 5, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
It was an excellent week for crop growth with highs in the 80s and 90s and adequate soil moisture available in most of the state. Heavy downpours struck northwest and west-central Wisconsin early Monday morning. Area reporters noted flooding and flash flooding had damaged low lying fields.
Less severe thunderstorms continued across the rest of the state on Monday and a few spotty, localized thunderstorms developed later in the week as well.
Conditions otherwise were sunny, hot, and humid. Lots of dry hay was made as the second cutting of alfalfa ramped up. Corn and soybeans rapidly put on height. Scattered locations noted corn tassels were starting to pop.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 2% very short, 19% short, 72% adequate and 7% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1% very short, 12% short, 76% adequate and 11% surplus.
Corn silking was 2%, 10 days ahead of last year and 2 days ahead of the 5-year average. Corn was rated 79% good to excellent statewide, up 1 percentage point from last week.
Soybeans blooming was 40%, 20 days ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average. Soybeans setting pods was 1%. Soybean condition was rated 79% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.
Oats headed was 85%, 15 days ahead of last year and 5 days ahead of the average. Oats coloring was 20%, 9 days ahead of last year but 2 days behind the average. Oat condition was rated 81% good to excellent statewide, up 2 percentage points from last week.
Potato condition was rated 93% in good to excellent condition, down 3 percentage points from last week.
Winter wheat was 96% headed, 2 weeks ahead of last year and 1 day ahead of average. Winter wheat turning color was 65%, 9 days ahead of last year and 1 day ahead of the average. Winter wheat was rated 76% in good to excellent condition statewide, unchanged from last week.
Second cutting of alfalfa was reported as 38% complete, a week ahead of last year but 1 day behind the average. All hay condition was reported 75% in good to excellent condition statewide, up 4 percentage points from last week.
Pasture condition was rated 75% in good to excellent condition, down 4 percentage points from last week.
