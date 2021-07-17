The Sun Prairie Police Department will offer Sun Prairie residents and those who work in Sun Prairie the opportunity to participate in the 2021 Citizen Police Academy. Participants must be 18 years of age and must pass a background check.
The community-based policing program allows citizens to learn more about what it is like to be a police officer while also allowing police officers to understand citizens' perspectives on law enforcement better.
Citizen Academy participants will spend time in a classroom learning more about police operations, including investigations, crime prevention, criminal trends, and the policing philosophy in Sun Prairie. Participants will also participate in hands-on learning such as building searches, vehicle operations, traffic stop simulation, and firearms training.
Classes will be held on Thursdays starting Sept. 23 and will culminate with a graduation banquet on Thursday, Nov. 11. The class time is from 6-9 p.m. There will be one additional class on a Saturday morning, with that date still to be determined. Participants do not have to commit to attending all classes.
Interested individuals should contact SPPD Lt. Ray Thomson at 608-834-1863 or by email at rthomson@cityofsunprairie.com with questions or if they are interested in applying.